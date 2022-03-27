Battle Creek Police investigating 'suspicious' death at Cherry Hill Manor Apartments
Battle Creek Police are investigating a woman's death they've called suspicious at Cherry Hill Manor apartments.
Police were called to the apartment complex at 1:25 p.m. Saturday to complete a welfare check after a woman's daughter had not heard from her mother in several days.
After picking a lock to enter the residence, police found a woman "unresponsive." Police said they are treating the death as suspicious.
The case remains under investigation.
This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Woman found unresponsive at Cherry Hill Manor Apartments