Battle Creek police find man reported missing dead in Urbandale neighborhood

Battle Creek police located a man who had been reported missing dead Thursday in the Urbandale neighborhood.

According to a release, police found 73-year-old Stephen Steele Winslow west of Bedford Road near the Linear Park Path.

His truck was found in the same area.

Winslow was last seen Wednesday when he left his home on Allene Avenue.

His family was concerned for his health, as he did not have medication he needed with him.

Police have notified Winslow's family and continue to investigate.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek police find man reported missing dead in neighborhood