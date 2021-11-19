Battle Creek police receive federal grant for hiring officers

The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded Battle Creek a half-million dollars to hire police officers.

The grant to Battle Creek is part of $139 million given to 183 agencies across the country to hire 1,066 law officers.

“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a news release on Thursday. “The grants we are announcing will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community-oriented policing programs.”

The money is from the Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program.

CHP is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing.

CHP provides funds directly to law enforcement agencies to hire new or rehire additional career law enforcement officers, thereby increasing their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts.

Of the 183 agencies awarded grants, approximately half will use the funding to focus on building legitimacy and trust between law enforcement and communities; 41 agencies will seek to address high rates of gun violence; 21 will focus on other areas of violence; and 19 will focus CHP resources on combating hate and domestic extremism or supporting police-based responses to persons in crisis, the department said.

Lt. Doug Bagwell said Friday that the Battle Creek Police Department is authorized to have 108 sworn officers and has nine unfilled positions and six officers not working because of injury or illness.

Bagwell said the department continues to recruit officers and is attempting to fill vacancies during a time when police departments across the United States are struggling to attract qualified people to the profession.

Since its creation in 1994, COPS has invested more than $14 billion to advance community policing, including grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 135,000 officers.

CHP, COPS’ flagship program, continues to be in demand today: In FY21, COPS received 590 applications requesting nearly 3,000 law enforcement positions. For FY22, President Biden has requested $537 million for CHP, an increase of $300 million.

