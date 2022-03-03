Battle Creek Police find remains believed to be missing Amber Griffin

Aided by her suspected killer, police believe they have found the remains of Amber Griffin.

Battle Creek Police Detective Sgt. Joel Case said during a news conference on Thursday that skeletal remains "likely to be Amber Griffin's body" had been found in a wooded area on a property on Waubascon Drive off Limit Street.

The 27-year-old Bedford Township mother of two was last seen June 23, 2020. Her boyfriend of five years, Derek Horton, was arrested and charged with her murder six days after her disappearance.

Griffin Amber Griffin Provided

On the second day of his jury trial Wednesday, Horton accepted a tentative plea agreement to lead police to the location of Griffin's remains. Under the conditions of the agreement, he would plead guilty to second-degree murder and another murder charge would be dismissed. The sentencing is scheduled for April 18.

The search began Wednesday evening and resumed Thursday morning. After searching two other areas with the assistance of the Michigan State Police cadaver canine unit, police said they located the remains buried three feet underground.

Battle Creek Police Detective Sgt. Joel Case shares that remains believed to be Amber Griffin's body were found in the area of Limit Street and Waubascon Road in Battle Creek, Michigan on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

"Due to the fact she is decomposed — at this point it's just bones — we have to do some further testing to confirm that it is her," Case said. "It was in a spot he identified as a likely spot where she was buried."

Horton initially told police he and Griffin had gotten into an argument and that she had walked away from the mobile home they shared in Bedford Township.

Investigators discovered a 9-1-1 call had been made from her phone at 2:01 a.m. on June 22, 2020, and a struggle could be heard. Police determined the couple was arguing at a house party on Oneita Street, where they believe Griffin was assaulted. There were signs of a struggle and blood was discovered on three floors of the home as well as in and on Griffin's car.

Derek Horton

Police also located a pair of women's leggings in an overgrown area on Waubascon Road at a property owned by the family who also owned the Oneita Street house. In nearby grass, a wadded receipt from Mix Hardware was discovered showing the purchase of an $8 shovel on the afternoon of June 23, 2020. Police said video from the store showed Horton purchasing a shovel that day.

Story continues

Police said they notified Griffin's mother, Carmen Griffin, that they believe they have located her body.

"She is emotional, but she's happy," Case said of her mother. "This is one of the two end results we were looking for; one was successful prosecution with him going to prison, and the second was returning the human remains to the family so they can have a proper burial with their mother."

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek Police find remains believed to be missing Amber Griffin