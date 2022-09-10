Battle Creek police search for man suspected of shooting at, kidnapping ex-girlfriend

Battle Creek police are searching for 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings after he allegedly kidnapped and shot at a former girlfriend early Saturday.

According to a release, police said Cummings forced the 29-year-old woman at gunpoint to leave her apartment on Taft Court to get into a white Chevrolet Malibu just before 6 a.m. He then left her at another home, and she walked to a third home, in the area of Chestnut Street and Sherman Road, where Cummings was sitting in his car.

At around 7:30 a.m., the woman told police that Cummings began yelling at her, and fired a gunshot at her while still sitting in the car. No one was injured.

When police responded, they found the white Malibu still running at the corner of Sherman and McKinley Avenue, but could not find Cummings.

Police are seeking charges against Cummings for kidnapping, assault with intent to murder, and carjacking, they said in a release.

Anyone with information about the incident or Cummings' location is asked to contact police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

