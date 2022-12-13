Battle Creek police seek felony charges in early morning assault at The Arbors

Battle Creek police are seeking multiple felony charges against a 30-year-old man after he allegedly choked a woman and threatened to kill her during a domestic altercation early Tuesday.

Police have requested a warrant for the man’s arrest, filing charges that include kidnapping, felonious assault, and felony firearm, according to a release. The incident happened shortly after midnight inside an apartment on Oakbrook Boulevard in The Arbors apartments off Capital Avenue SW.

The 30-year-old man and a woman were inside the apartment when allegedly he choked her and put a gun to her head, threatening to kill her, police said. She was able to leave the apartment and make contact with authorities, and officers locked down the apartment.

The Battle Creek Police Department Emergency Response Team searched the apartment building and determined the suspect had left the area. Police recovered a gun inside the apartment and do not consider the suspect to be a threat to the public at this time.

