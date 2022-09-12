Battle Creek police seek information after Monday bank robbery

Battle Creek police are seeking information about a suspect after a Monday robbery at the PNC Bank location at 2521 Capital Ave. S.W.

In a release, police said a suspect entered the bank, showed a gun and asked the bank tellers for money.

Police responded at 12:57 p.m., but the suspect had fled before police arrived. Police did not say whether the suspect left the bank with stolen money. A teller activated the bank's emergency alarm, and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or anonymously via Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

