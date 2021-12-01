Battle Creek police seek more video and witnesses from the Cricket Club shooting

Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker speaks to reporters on Wednesday about the Thanksgiving shooting at the Cricket Club.

Battle Creek police are looking for videos and witnesses as they investigate a Thanksgiving fatal shooting at a downtown bar.

"Someone has died and justice deserves an answer," Police Chief Jim Blocker told reporters Wednesday afternoon. "Xavier West and his family deserve our best effort. We are going to try and get there and we need help from the community."

West, 29, was shot inside the Cricket Club by an employee, Adam Yancer, 34, who was working security at the front door of the bar at 34 W. Michigan Ave.

Blocker said the shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. as members of a security company hired by the owners of the bar, Joel and Jared Fulton, were attempting to escort some people from the bar after an altercation among customers on the second floor.

"There was an altercation on the second floor and security went to address it," Blocker said. "Beer bottles or glasses were being thrown and that is when security responded and the situation escalated into a large brawl and they tried to escort people down who they felt were the aggressors and as they were walking them down they were met by Adam and that was when there was a further incident."

Blocker said Yancer was working the front door checking people as they entered the bar. He said there were no metal detectors or wands used by employees positioned at entrances.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened at the bottom of the stairs. Blocker said Yancer was involved in the altercation and was knocked to the floor and was being kicked and punched by three or four people before he fired two shots from six to eight feet, hitting West in the chest. It appears Yancer was shooting from his waist while trying to stand, according to the chief.

West did not have a weapon.

Blocker said police are trying to verify what happened and whether West was one of the people attacking Yancer before the shooting.

Blocker said Yancer was carrying a 9mm handgun registered to him and that he had a permit to conceal his weapon and was permitted to have it in the bar because, as an employee, he had permission from the bar owners to carry the gun.

The gun was Yancer's only weapon, Blocker said.

An estimated 23 other people from a security company were hired to work at the bar and none of those interviewed had a gun, Blocker said.

The chief said officers are reviewing video from 32 security cameras and have some video from customers, but they want more.

"It does appear that a number of people were involved in the commotion and were aggressive," Blocker said. "But what was the event that precipitated the fight at the base of the stairs?"

Battle Creek police released links to two videos included below. They advise viewer discretion in watching.

Video released by police:

First video from Cricket Club shooting

Second video from Cricket Club shooting

He said the video police have gives a general idea. "But it is not the level of specificity we are looking for.

"We are asking for more information. Someone has died and we need to make every effort to ensure that justice is served appropriately to the family and the victim and the community.

"We know a number of people had their phones out and sometimes a different angle or different sound bite can make all the difference. We are asking for as much as we can get," Blocker said.

Blocker said anyone who has video or was a witness or knows people who were witnesses is asked to call the department at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-781-0911.

The chief said bar owners Joel and Jared Fulton have cooperated with the investigation.

In a written statement issued Wednesday the Fultons said:

"The Cricket Club family is deeply saddened by the events that occurred at our establishment the night of Thanksgiving Eve. Traditionally, this is our biggest night of the year. It is a night where we welcome our entire community to an evening of great music, adult beverages responsibly consumed, and fun.

"Unfortunately, the night did not turn out as expected. Events happened that required us to begin shutting down early and, ultimately, resulted in heartbreaking tragedy. From the moment the tragedy occurred, we immediately began cooperating with the Battle Creek Police and their investigation. We continue to do so. There were several Battle Creek Police Officers that had been on scene most of the evening and were in close proximity to the building. Their immediate response helped bring the situation under control quickly and ensured the safety of our patrons and staff.

"In addition to fully cooperating with the police investigation, we have taken public and private action to do everything possible to help heal this situation. We have made a conscious decision for Cricket Club to remain closed to allow time for healing to take place in our community. Those of you who have supported us know that we have an amazing core of full- time staff that we highly value. They, too, are broken and need time to heal.

"We have met with community leaders and partners who have given us wise counsel, and we are working to implement their wise and much-appreciated advice. We will continue to listen and engage in constructive dialogue as we prepare to open when the time is right. We look forward to once again serving the community we love so much."

On Monday night, West's friends and family held a rally outside the club, calling for justice and questioning why a white man who shot an unarmed Black man had not been charged.

Blocker said after the shooting Yancer was detained and taken to the police station and he told police he fired the shots and was in fear of his life but declined to speak further without his attorney present and has not agreed to further interviews.

Police have said they had no indication Yancer had been drinking and did not have probable cause to seek a search warrant to draw blood. He was released because he was not considered a flight risk and because investigators believed there was some evidence that the shooting was self-defense.

"We have to take as good a look at this as we can," Blocker said. "I am not willing to give up and say this is self-defense and walk away from this thing. We are going to give this the effort it deserves," the chief said.

Blocker said he hopes the department will have a completed report sent to Prosecutor David Gilbert by Friday.

Contact Trace Christenson at 269-966-0685 or tchrist@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Cricket Club shooting in Battle Creek leaves police seeking more video