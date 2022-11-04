Battle Creek police urge residents to lock vehicles amid recent break-ins

Battle Creek police are encouraging residents to lock their vehicles amid a recent spree of vehicle break-ins, particularly in the southwestern portion of the city.

Police have noticed a significant increase in thefts of personal items from cars in recent weeks, especially in the neighborhoods around Goguac Lake. The majority of thefts have involved unlocked cars, police said.

Police have initiated extra patrols in the area and on one occasion arrested three people suspected in some of the thefts. Unfortunately, thefts from cars have continued even after these arrests, police said.

Police are encouraging residents to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables amid the recent spike in thefts.

Police are asking those who see anything suspicious or capture video footage of the thefts to report it by calling 911. Individuals may also report a crime and upload photos or videos at battlecreekmi.gov/police.

