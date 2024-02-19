Battle Creek reflects together after deadly shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek community came together outside Café Rica to reflect on a Thursday shooting inside the business that left a man dead and a police officer injured.

The coffee shop has been closed since the deadly shooting and won’t reopen until Tuesday. Nearly a hundred people gathered at the business Sunday to heal together, with many of them saying that Café Rica provides calm, community and mental clarity.

“It’s a place of peace and a place for community, and we want that to continue,” said Charles Rose, who was born and raised in Battle Creek.

Man dead, BCPD officer injured in ‘altercation,’ police say

Staff and customers were shaken Thursday by gunshots and a loss of life. Police were sent there that afternoon over a call of an “unwanted person,” 29-year-old Dario Agudelo of San Antonio, Texas. Agudelo had allegedly assaulted someone near the W. K. Kellogg House, a museum in the area of Capital Avenue and W. Van Buren Street.

Body camera video shows police unsuccessfully attempting to shock Agudelo with a Taser inside Café Rica, leading to a struggle between him and the officer. The video then shows Agudelo trying to grab the officer’s gun before shooting her in the leg.

Another officer then shot Agudelo. He died at the scene.

The injured officer was later released from the hospital.

Michigan State Police is investigating the shooting and both officers involved are on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

Boonika Herring, the racial healing coordinator for the Battle Creek Coalition for Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, comes to the café several times a week. She said she uses it like an office. Her coalition is aimed to build relationships and trust in the community and has difficult conversations about race and identity.

Café Rica in Battle Creek holds a community gathering days after a deadly shooting. (Feb. 18, 2024)

BCPD bodycam shows struggle before officer shot, man killed

“Battle Creek is small,” she said. “It’s very close-knit, and something we may not think affects someone, affects someone. There’s a lot of traumatic things that have happened in Battle Creek that people are still grieving and healing from it.”

Herring said Thursday’s deadly shooting is “very traumatic” to the community.

“I want everybody to know asking for help is OK, processing this type of grief and trauma is a lot,” she said. “It’s OK to reach out for help.”

The day of the shooting, Herring was originally supposed to meet with her team at the café and later drop her daughter off there.

“At that point you think, ‘I’m here everyday, my kid is here everyday, people in the community are here,’” Herring said. “You just pray for everyone involved. I can’t imagine.”

Herring knew what the city needed after the shooting: a space to grieve and heal together. Working with Café Rica’s owner, they invited the community back to the coffee shop Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of people showed up, including the city’s mayor, city manager and a local pastor, who led the group in prayer. Herring led a moment of silence herself. Other speakers encouraged people to talk about how they were feeling and seek help if they need it.

“The healing process is all about support; coming together is the fastest way to heal,” Herring said.

Rose said Café Rica is a place where the community comes to “open our hearts.”

“We want things to heal,” Rose said. “We want our people to heal, we want our community to heal. We value this community and peace and the love that’s shared here.”

Dr. Elishae Johnson, a therapist in the city, told the crowd it’s OK if they’re struggling with what happened and being together can only help.

“As a therapist, one of the hardest conditions for me to treat is grief, because what grief needs is an opportunity for us to hold space for it,” Johnson said. “To do that in community can just be amazing for healing.”

Johnson called Battle Creek “resilient” and said the community will persevere together.

“I’ve been here most of my life, and we go through things and pick each other up,” she said. “I feel blessed to be amongst people who pray for each other and offer hugs and support.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.