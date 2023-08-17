Battle Creek shooting leaves young man in critical condition; police investigating

BATTLE CREEK — Battle Creek police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a shooting that left one person in critical condition Wednesday.

The shooting victim arrived at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. Preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting occurred in the second block of Highway Street in the Post Addition neighborhood.

Police did not disclose the age of the shooting victim, saying only that it was a young man. Authorities do not believe the public is in danger at this time.

Police continue to investigate and did not release any additional details Wednesday evening.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the shooting, and saw anything that might help police, is asked to call BCPD at 269-966-3322 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

