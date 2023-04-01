Battle Creek uses Covid relief money to pay residents' outstanding utility bills

BATTLE CREEK — At least 3,200 city residents benefited from a decision by Mayor Mark Behnke’s administration to use $800,000 in Covid relief money to cover their outstanding utility bills.

Those who benefited should see a "payment/credit" applied to their account, officials said in Thursday release.

“They do not need to take any action to participate in the program, and they do not have to pay it back to the city,” officials said in the release.

Eligible residents also should have received a letter from the city describing the American Rescue Plan Act Utility Payoff Program.

City officials have previously reported that Battle Creek received $30.5 million through the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion rescue package intended to facilitate the United States' recovery from the devastating economic and health effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city has used its share in various ways.

In March 2022, the Battle Creek City Commission approved the expenditure of nearly $8 million in ARPA funds to support 20 community-sponsored projects negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

For questions or further information about Battle Creek’s American Rescue Plan Act Utility Payoff Program, contact the city’s Finance Department or Utility Billing Department at 269-966-3311.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek uses Covid relief money to pay residents' utility bills