Battle Creek woman charged in boyfriend's April homicide

A Battle Creek woman has been charged in connection with the death of her partner in April.

Markisha Cameila Srackangast, 43, is charged with open murder in the death of her 33-year-old boyfriend Ryan Brouse. Srackangast was arraigned in Calhoun County 10th District Court Tuesday after turning herself in Monday.

A charge of open murder includes both first- and second-degree murder. If convicted of the more serious charge, Srackangast could face life in prison.

Srackangast was denied bond and returned to the Calhoun County Jail.

A preliminary exam is slated for June 27 before Judge Michelle Richardson.

Battle Creek Police were dispatched to a home on Spring Street at 6:17 p.m. April 5 where they found Brouse badly injured.

Brouse was discovered inside the home with injuries to his face and head. He was transported to Bronson Battle Creek hospital for treatment, where he died the following day, April 6.

Battle Creek Detective Sgt. Chris Rabbitt said Wednesday a blunt object was used to strike Brouse several times. He also confirmed that Brouse and Srackangast had been in a dating relationship for several years prior to the man's death.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-501-5661. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek woman charged in April homicide