Battle Creek woman ordered to stand trial in boyfriend's death

A Battle Creek woman accused of killing her boyfriend in April has been ordered to stand trial.

Markisha Srackangast, 43, is facing up to life in prison after she was bound over Friday to Calhoun County Circuit Court on an open murder charge related to the death of her boyfriend, 33-year-old Ryan Brouse.

Open murder includes both first- and second-degree murder. If convicted of the more serious charge, Srackangast could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Police were called to a Spring Street home at 6:17 p.m. April 5 where they found Brouse badly injured inside. He had severe wounds to his face and head and was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital for treatment. He died the following day.

Calhoun County District Judge Michelle Richardson said there was enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial following testimony from several witnesses on July 20 and Friday. Testimony came from Srackangast's mother Shirley Webb and detectives from the Battle Creek Police Department.

Witnesses have said Srackangast's relationship with Brouse was "tumultuous," citing several instances of domestic abuse.

Webb testified that while she never saw any of the physical violence, she understood her daughter to have injuries, some requiring hospital care, as a result of her relationship with Brouse.

Srackangast's supervisor, Richard Diene, testified that Brouse confronted Srackangast at the adult foster care home where she worked on the night of April 4. Diene said footage and audio captured by a Ring doorbell at the home showed Brouse "barging into" the workplace where he proceeded to yell at Srackangast.

Diene said he was worried for the safety of Srackangast and his business and advised her to obtain a personal protection order against Brouse before returning to work.

Webb testified that Srackangast had been living at her 15 Spring St. home off and on for about a year, and that given Brouse's behavior, he was generally not welcome at the home.

Srackangast asked Webb if Brouse could stay at the home on April 5, explaining that he was homeless at the time. Webb agreed but said Brouse would only be allowed to stay at the residence for one night.

Webb said Brouse arrived at the home some time during the early morning hours of April 5 and retreated to the room where Srackangast was staying. The mother testified that she never saw Brouse leave the room but could hear him coughing frequently while she moved about the house.

Webb and Srackangast left the home to get Chinese food in the afternoon. Srackangast ordered some food for Brouse, whom she said she had to care for as he was coming down off of a methamphetamine high and fed him once she returned while her mother and mother's fiancé sat outside on the porch.

Shortly thereafter, Srackangast began walking with her mother and mother's fiancé to a local party store to grab a few items before she had to leave for work. Webb testified that the trio got about three houses down from the residence when Srackangast abruptly turned around, saying she was going back to ask Brouse if he needed anything.

Srackangast walked ahead of the others and by the time Webb and her fiancé made it back to the porch, Srackangast reappeared, shouting that something was wrong with Ryan. Srackangast called 911 at 6:17 p.m.

Battle Creek Det. Stephanie Estree testified that an autopsy report revealed Brouse died as a result of blunt force trauma to the right side of his head.

Once on scene, Battle Creek Crime Laboratory Supervisor Todd Rathjen observed blood stains on the mattress and bedding and on walls near the bed where Brouse was found. The blood stains were consistent with being produced by at least two impacts, according to Rathjen.

Rathjen and Battle Creek Det. Aaron Smith both testified that there appeared to be no signs of a break-in at the home, though it also appeared the door had been unlocked throughout the evening.

"It’s clear from the evidence that the only person that could have done this murder to Ryan Brouse was Markisha," Calhoun County Assistant Prosecutor Sage Casselman argued. "I think it’s clear from the timeline that's been established that she was the only one in the home at the time."

Srackangast's attorney John Sullivan said Casselman's arguments were misplaced.

"Based on the evidence presented by the prosecutor, my client wouldn’t even get a PPO," Sullivan said. "She talked to her mother about having Ryan Brouse stay at her house. (My client), for reasons that are difficult to understand, had love and affection for Ryan Brouse, not the type of emotion the prosecutor would have you believe."

Casselman argued that it was clear Srackangast's relationship with Brouse was causing her a lot of problems, including the risk of losing her job. She also pointed to Webb's testimony in which she indicated Brouse had only been left alone at the house for approximately three minutes while they walked to the party store.

"There is no time, based on the testimony that’s been presented, for someone random to break in and murder Ryan," Casselman said.

A date for trial has not been set. Srackangast remains in the Calhoun County Ja

