Battle in 'fair Verona' over balcony and courtyard where Romeo wooed his lover Juliet

Forget the feud between the Capulets and the Montagues – a battle is being waged over the courtyard and balcony in “fair Verona” where Romeo is supposed to have wooed Juliet.

In the latest round of a long-running saga, an Italian tribunal has rejected plans by Verona city council to drastically reduce the number of tourists who can visit the celebrated location.

Before the pandemic killed tourism stone dead, the balcony and courtyard – part of a gothic stone palazzo known as Juliet’s House – were a hugely popular tourist attraction in the city in northern Italy.

Four centuries after Shakespeare celebrated the “star-cross’d lovers” in his enduring tragedy, visitors flocked to see the house where Juliet was supposed to have lived – despite the fact that she was a fictional character.

They touched the breasts of a bronze statue of Juliet in the hope of bringing good luck, posed for selfies on the stone balcony and scrawled their names on the portico that leads to the courtyard.

They even wrote letters to her, which were duly answered by a team of devoted secretaries – a phenomenon that inspired the 2010 film Letters to Juliet with Amanda Seyfried and Vanessa Redgrave.

Anticipating the return of tourist hordes once the pandemic eases, Verona city council wanted to install turnstiles at the entrance to the courtyard to avoid the unseemly overcrowding that marred the attraction for years.

Officials also wanted to set up an online booking system to regulate the flow of tourists.

The plan was to limit the number of people in the courtyard at any one time to just 24, with a further 44 people allowed to visit Juliet’s House, a museum run by the council.

But the plan has been rejected by a regional tribunal, which upheld the objections of businesses that share the courtyard, including a theatre, a small hotel and two shops.

They were worried that the proposal would put a large dent in the number of their customers.

Installing turnstiles would be “prejudicial to the economic activities” in the courtyard, the Veneto regional court ruled.

The city council said it was deeply disappointed with the decision, calling it inexplicable.

“The plan seemed to us to be the best way of ensuring the safety of a place that is constantly besieged by tourists,” Federico Sboarina, the mayor of Verona, told La Repubblica newspaper.

Vincenzo Tinè, the director of cultural heritage for the region, said that Juliet’s House should be treated with respect as a museum, instead of having to endure “millions of people who enter and exit just to take a selfie.”

“The courtyard is a very small space,” Mirella Gobbi Sprocagnocchi, the mayor’s spokesperson, told The Telegraph.

“We wanted to regulate the number of people who can access it at any one time, for reasons of public safety but also to be able to guarantee social distancing in these times of Covid.”

The council had waged a campaign to bring some decorum to the site for more than a decade. “Every time we make a proposal about limiting numbers, business owners object. But we need a system to limit access and bring some order because before, it was a mess.”

In normal times, four million tourists flock to Verona each year and it is estimated that at least half visit Juliet’s House.

The tribunal’s ruling was welcomed by local businesses. “This is the number one place of lay pilgrimage in the world,” said Zeno Poggi, from the Teatro Nuovo or New Theatre, which forms one side of the courtyard.

“Just to give you some idea, Elvis’s home in Memphis attracts around 300,000 people a year while we get two million.”

The pandemic may have temporarily quashed the problems of over-tourism that Italy and other destinations have struggled with for years, but mass vaccinations and a gradual return to normality mean that the challenges will soon rebound.

The debate in Verona echoes the installation of turnstiles in Venice in 2018. The initiative did not last long – they were dismantled by angry Venetians who objected to access to the city being controlled.