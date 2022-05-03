Battle Ground man sentenced for illegally possessing firearms; some with Nazi symbols

A 44-year-old Battle Ground man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms, according to a media release from the Department of Justice.

Lynn Manley Cargile was arrested on December 26, 2019, after a six-hour stand-off with police.

According to court documents, Cargile’s ex-wife called 911 alleging Cargile pushed her on their bed, refused to allow her to get up and when she tried to flee, he pulled her back into the house by her hair.

When officers arrived, they eventually used ‘flash-bang’ devices to get Cargile out of the house and was taken into custody.

After serving a search warrant, officers found a Smith and Wesson AR-15 style rifle with a swastika on the rifle butt and a Black Rain Ordinance short-barreled rifle.

Investigators also found two silencers, marked with “SS Bolts,” associated with a Nazi Germany paramilitary organization.

Cargile was previously convicted in 2002 and 2003 for attempting to elude and 1999 and 2002 for illegally possessing firearms.

Cargile was in state custody until August 2021 for serving a 29-month prison sentence for domestic violence.

At his sentencing, Cargile said he renounced his white supremacist views. “For the first time in my life I want to do something different. I want to do gang intervention and give back to the community.”

Cargile will be on supervised released for three years after the completion of his sentence.