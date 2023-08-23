Battle Lake, Minnesota, man sentenced for fleeing East Grand Forks police

Aug. 22—EAST GRAND FORKS — A Battle Lake, Minnesota, man was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 22, for fleeing from law enforcement while driving under the influence.

Tyler Jacob Leitch, 42,

pleaded guilty

to felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and gross misdemeanor second-degree driving while impaired.

For driving while impaired, Leitch was sentenced to 364 days of confinement at the Northwest Regional Corrections Center, but will only serve 60 days. He has credit for five days served, and will serve the remaining 55 beginning Sept. 8.

Leitch could end up serving the additional time if he commits any probation violations.

For his felony conviction, Leitch was given a stayed prison sentence of 12 months and one day. He'll be on supervised probation for three years and, if he violates the conditions, he could end up serving that prison time.

According to an affidavit in the case, East Grand Forks police were dispatched to a local residence on the morning of Feb. 3 for an unwanted individual.

Officers told Leitch to leave the residence, noting he was drunk and unfit to drive, the affidavit said. Shortly after the police left the scene, an officer observed Leitch's vehicle exiting a parking lot and accelerating to high speeds.

A pursuit of approximately six miles took place, ending by PIT maneuver about 2.5 miles north of East Grand Forks, on Highway 220, the affidavit said.