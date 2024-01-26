Battle Lines: Hostage families protest in Israel, plus could public face call-up if UK goes to war?

Relatives of Israelis who have been held hostage by Hamas since October 7, storm a parliamentary committee session demanding that the lawmakers do more to try to free their loved ones. - STEVEN SCHEER/REUTERS

In this episode of Battle Lines, Defence Editor Danielle Sheridan discusses her agenda setting front page story about how a top British General believes the British Army is too small and that Government may need to ‘mobilise the nation’ in the event of conflict with Russia.

Then we hear from Middle East Correspondent Nataliya Vasilyeva and Senior Foreign Correspondent Sophia Yan about the latest news from Israel and the region.

Finally, Economics Reporter Melissa Lawford gives us her take on the impact of the attacks in the Red Sea on global trade and the economy.

Across the world, from Europe to Asia, from the Americas to the Middle East, tensions are rising between nation states as the traditional alliances and alignments evolve in the 21st century.

2024 sees war in Europe and Israel, and elections in major economies, from the US and the UK to Taiwan. Insurgencies flare in Yemen and Burma, tensions escalate in East Africa, and all around the world the international security architecture buckles under increasing pressure.

Battle Lines, a new podcast from The Telegraph, combines on-the-ground reporting with analytical expertise to help the listener to better understand the course of world politics, wars and tensions, as fault lines grind and slip in an increasingly dangerous and confusing multipolar world.

