These are the battle lines for the House GOP's chaotic future

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan (left) and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise are the two leading candidates for speaker. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

House Republicans are offering competing demands for whoever wants to be the next speaker.

In the wake of Kevin McCarthy's historic ouster, the GOP is scrambling to find a new top official.

Either Steve Scalise or Jim Jordan will have to navigate the chaos to win the gavel.

House Republicans are offering competing and even contradictory visions as they lay down their red lines for the next speaker who will try to unite the conference following Kevin McCarthy's historic ouster.

Republicans have set next Wednesday as their deadline to elect a new speaker of the House, but it's not clear if the GOP will be able to meet their ambitious timeline. In the meantime, the federal government is set to run out of funding just before Thanksgiving — potentially setting up McCarthy's successor for the same struggle that preceded his downfall.

McCarthy's actions to initially win the speakership are a cautionary tale now. His decision to acquiesce to Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and other conservatives' demand to allow any one member to remove him from power ended up being the tool of his demise. To be fair, it's not clear if he could have won the speakership without crossing what was his own red line.

Now, the two leading candidates— House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan — may face their own difficulties as they campaign to become the next speaker.

Here is a look at where the battle lines are so far.

The future of the very rule that triggered McCarthy's ouster.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Before this week, no House speaker had ever been removed by the so-called "motion to vacate." His successor and House Republicans as a whole must now determine its future. McCarthy quipped to reporters after his ouster that he would change the rule. But some Republicans want it to stay the same.

The Main Street Caucus, a large bloc within the conference, has declared any would-be speaker needs to explain how history would not repeat itself. Florida Rep. Carlos Giménez, who belongs to the caucus, has said any hopeful who wants his vote must agree to put on the floor a change to the motion, calling the current one-person threshold "a little bit insane."

—Republican Main Street Caucus (@CaucusMain) October 4, 2023

Future aid to Ukraine

House conservatives are increasingly turning against further support for Ukraine in its war to repel Russia's invasion, even as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has characterized the assistance as vital. Jordan told NBC News that he would not support additional aid. Scalise, in contrast, voted for $300 million in aid just last week.

Trump investigations

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida said her vote will only come if a candidate publicly vows to defund special counsel Jack Smith's investigations into former President Donald Trump, subpoena Hunter Biden, and hold a vote on impeaching President Joe Biden. Republicans fretted enough that McCarthy reversed from his promise to hold a vote on declaring an "impeachment inquiry," a much lesser step compared to actually impeaching the president. As for Luna's other asks, there's no way the Democratic Senate would OK unprecedented meddling in the Justice Department's affairs like defunding Smith's investigations after he indicted Trump for withholding classified documents and trying to overturn to the 2020 presidential election.

—Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) October 3, 2023

Trump himself

President Donald Trump motions during one of his State of the Union addresses.Reuters

Multiple GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, are pushing the former president to become speaker. It's extremely unlikely to ever happen, but not impossible. On Thursday, Trump hinted he'd be open to being a stand-in speaker until a permanent one is elected. In the meantime, it could make Republicans who represent districts that Biden won queasy. Nothing could be worse than forcing the more centrist Republicans, who are the reason the GOP holds the majority, take a public vote on Trump.

What happens next?

Republicans vote amongst themselves — likely next week — behind closed doors for who should be the next speaker. This is a simple majority vote among the 221 of them. Traditionally, Republicans would then vote for this candidate in the public vote on the House floor. Clearly, that did not happen in January. McCarthy, despite winning the conference race, was forced to go through 15 rounds of ballots. It remains unclear if rebels will do the same this time around.

If during the floor vote every Republican votes for a candidate, their hopefuls can only afford to lose just four Republicans as long as Democrats remain united in opposition.

Read the original article on Business Insider