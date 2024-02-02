Battle Lines: Israel wants security buffer zone in Gaza & Thai farmer taken hostage by Hamas

Israeli women raise placards bearing messages as they protest outside the ministry of defence, calling for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas since October 7, 2023 - AFP/AFP

In this episode of Battle Lines, Middle East Correspondent Nataliya Vasilyeva gives us the latest from Israel with reports of a buffer zone being secretly built by Israel, Global Health Security Correspondent Sarah Newey tells us about a Thai farmer in Israel who was taken hostage by Hamas on the October 7th attacks, and David Knowles speaks to Professor Alex DeWaal about the unraveling civil war in Sudan.

Across the world, from Europe to Asia, from the Americas to the Middle East, tensions are rising between nation states as the traditional alliances and alignments evolve in the 21st century.

2024 sees war in Europe and Israel, and elections in major economies, from the US and the UK to Taiwan. Insurgencies flare in Yemen and Burma, tensions escalate in East Africa, and all around the world the international security architecture buckles under increasing pressure.

Battle Lines, a new podcast from The Telegraph, combines on-the-ground reporting with analytical expertise to help the listener to better understand the course of world politics, wars and tensions, as fault lines grind and slip in an increasingly dangerous and confusing multipolar world.

