Battle Lines: 'If there is one Hamas guy without a right arm, but with his left hand makes a victory sign – we lost'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets soldiers at an undisclosed location in the Gaza Strip - Handout from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office/AFP via Getty Images

In this episode of Battle Lines, Middle East Correspondent Nataliya Vasilyeva joins us from Bethlehem in the West Bank to bring us up to date with the news from the Israeli assault on the Gaza strip, and Senior Foreign Correspondent Sophia Yan talks us through her analysis of Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and asks how the war has impacted his chances of political survival.

Plus more than a month on from the start of Israeli ground operations in Gaza, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon shares his thoughts on the tactics and effectiveness of the IDF.

Battle Lines, a new podcast from The Telegraph, combines on the ground reporting with analytical expertise to aid the listener in better understanding the conflict.

