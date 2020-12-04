Media Advisory - Transat A.T. Inc. - Fourth quarter results on December 10 and Special Meeting of Shareholders on December 15

MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and active in air transportation, accommodation, travel packaging and distribution, will organize on Thursday, December 10 at 10:00 a.m., a conference call for the release of its Fourth quarter 2020 (ended October 31) results and will hold a Special Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual only format on Tuesday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m.. A question period for business reporters will follow the Meeting at 11:30 a.m. (on the phone).

The purpose of the Special Meeting of Shareholders is to obtain shareholder approval of the plan of arrangement with Air Canada pursuant to the arrangement agreement entered into between the Corporation and Air Canada on October 9, 2020 and announced on October 10, 2020. A copy of the arrangement agreement has been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be found under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on its website.

Fourth quarter 2020 conference Call
Thursday, December 10, 2020, 10:00 A.M.
Financial analysts are invited to take part in this conference and business reporters are welcome to attend in listen-only mode.

In attendance of:

  • Jean-Marc Eustache, Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

  • Annick Guérard, Chief Operating Officer

  • Denis Pétrin, Vice-President, Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer

Dial 1-800-926-9801 or 1–212–231–2921
Name of conference: Transat
Webcast: click here to register.

The archived call will be available at 416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253 access code 21951703, until January 9, 2021.

Special Meeting of Shareholders
Thursday, December 15, 2020, 10:00 A.M.
Only shareholders will be able to ask questions at this meeting.

Webcast of the virtual Meeting here.

Telephone press briefing
Thursday, December 15, 2020, 11:30 A.M.
After the Special Meeting, journalists will be able to take part in a telephone press briefing during which they can ask questions.

Dial 1-800-763-5615 ou 1-212-231-2932
Name of conference: Transat
Webcast: click here to register.

