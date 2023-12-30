Battle of Orgreave: Campaigners to renew calls for inquiry

Thousands of miners and police officers clashed at the Orgreave coking site near Rotherham in June 1984

Hundreds of people are expected to join a rally calling again for an inquiry into the actions of police during the so-called Battle of Orgreave in 1984.

The government has repeatedly ruled out an inquiry into the events at Orgreave in South Yorkshire in June 1984.

Scores of miners were arrested, and many were injured, although all charges were later dropped.

The Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign will hold a protest in Sheffield in a bid to have their demands accepted.

A total of 95 people were charged with riot and violent disorders at Orgreave in 1984

Joe Rollin, the group's chairman, said: "We still believe there is overwhelming evidence for an inquiry.

"The government has stopped replying to our letters, even though we believe there is a link between what happened at Orgreave and the legislation brought in this year to restrict protests.

"For many the wounds of Orgreave are as fresh as if it was yesterday."

Campaigners have described what happened at Orgreave as a "seismic event" in history.

The clashes, some of the most violent confrontations during the year-long miners' strike, between police and pickets on 18 June 1984 became known as the Battle of Orgreave.

A total of 95 people were charged with riot and violent disorders.

The scene at Orgreave after the confrontation

Campaigners blame the then government for being behind the police tactics, to break the morale of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), but they also believe officers went too far in attacking pickets, leading to dozens of injuries.

Mr Rollin said the campaign group was pinning its hopes on a Labour government agreeing to hold an inquiry if it wins the next general election.

A rally is due to take place on 18 June 2024.