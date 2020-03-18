The battle to protect healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic

As the U.S. combats the spread of the novel coronavirus, health care experts continue to debate how to best protect America’s protectors during a time when they are needed most.

With masks and other supplies dwindling, public health experts are now balancing the need to keep healthcare workers on the front lines against the need to protect medical staff from becoming patients themselves.

“We don’t feel protected," said Melissa Johnson-Camacho, University of California Davis nurse and chief nurse representative for the California Nurses Association. "I’ve cried almost every day. I think if there were more transparency, everyone would feel a lot better.”

In late February, at the UC-Davis Medical Center, one COVID-19 patient led to the self-quarantine of at least 124 nurses and health care workers, according to the National Nurses United Association.

Changing protocols

“It is now a very different conversation,” said Johnson-Camacho. Hospitals, including UC Davis Medical Center, are responding to the evolving situation and have reevaluated and modified their protocols, ensuring that COVID-19 patients are identified at the earliest stages of entry and that frontline workers are protected when they first encounter a suspected COVID-19 patient. But even with these new protocols, healthcare workers say it is not enough and do not feel that these changes are communicated well.

In response to shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week scaled back its recommendations regarding PPE for healthcare personnel working with COVID-19 patients.

CDC officials no longer recommend that healthcare workers use N95 respirators around COVID-19 patients at all times, recommending instead that N95 respirators be reserved for procedures in which small particles, known as aerosols, are more likely to be produced, for instance when critically ill patients are intubated to help them breathe.

N95 respirators are individually fitted for the user and block out aerosols. Outside of these aerosol-producing procedures, the CDC says that surgical masks -- which are looser fitting and protect from large droplets, splashes and sprays from sneezes and coughs -- are an acceptable alternative form of protection when there is a shortage of N95 respirators, since the virus is thought to be transmitted primarily through respiratory droplets.

The agency also recommends that, in addition to the masks, workers also wear eye protection, gown and gloves.

“I go back to work this weekend, and I am extremely concerned about the rollbacks the CDC implemented," said Johnson-Camacho.

ABC News reached out to the CDC, but the agency did not respond to request for comment.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, believes that adapting to the CDC’s recommendations and modifying self-quarantine protocols for healthcare workers is necessary to prevent understaffing and crippling of the health care system. He said that in some hospitals the current self-quarantine policies for health care workers following exposure to COVID-19 patients are “strict and unjustified.”

"Guidance has to change and reflect the science," he added.

Recommendations vary from agency to agency

The major problem is that the CDC, World Health Organization (WHO), and local and state health departments give varying recommendations regarding PPE requirements. “So long as the language remains ambiguous, it's hard to tell workers that only a surgical mask is okay," said Dr. Gabe Kalen, professor and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University.