Battle of the sex therapists with claims of 'client theft, £1m losses and a death threat'

Caroline Ley (left) and Siobhain Crosbie

Two rival sex therapists are embroiled in a bitter legal battle, with one claiming her clients were poached and the other alleging her competitor threatened to hire a hitman and get her legs broken.

Caroline Ley, who describes herself as a “kink aware” therapist specialising in sex and pornography addiction and sexually compulsive behaviour, is accused of stealing clients from a therapy centre run by her former friend Siobhain Crosbie.

Ms Crosbie, who herself specialises in sexual trauma, transgender difficulties, sexual disfunctions and narcisissm, is now suing Ms Ley for more than £1.4 million in lost income.

But Ms Ley has hit back, accusing her former friend of libel, harassment and threats of violence.

Ms Ley claims that Ms Crosbie posted defamatory statements about her on Facebook and Twitter wrongly accusing her of being a criminal fraudster and failing to tell her professional bodies she had admitted fraud to police.

In documents lodged with the High Court in London, Ms Ley even accuses Ms Crosbie of making threatening and abusive statements which left her “deeply distressed”. These included Ms Crosbie allegedly posting messages online suggesting she would hire a hitman and that she wanted to break Ms Ley’s legs.

One, allegedly written by Ms Crosbie in January 2017, stated: “Fingers crossed for me. Otherwise, it's other avenues like a hitman lol. And yes it's taken its toll, my patience ran out tonight... I break her legs lol.” Another from May that year allegedly stated: “The temptation to punch her in the face was def there.”

Ms Ley claims she was so frightened by the alleged threats that she installed CCTV at her home and business premises.

Siobhain Crosbie, of APS Psychotherapy and Counselling - APS Psychotherapy and Counselling

Ms Crosbie, also known as Vonnie, strongly denies harassing or threatening Ms Ley or putting her in fear of violence.

The dispute between the two women began after Ms Ley, 49, rented a treatment room from Ms Crosbie at her practice APS Psychotherapy and Counselling, in South Woodford, East London.

When she left in 2011, Ms Crosbie, 53, allegedly noticed a downturn in bookings and calls from prospective clients.

She claims that in 2016 she discovered a listing for APS in a directory of psychotherapy experts which gave Ms Ley’s phone number instead of her own.

Ms Crosbie claims the directory redirected prospective clients to Ms Ley, who “misrepresented her association with her business”, passing it off as being connected with her own.

Ms Crosbie, a psychotherapist of 20 years experience, says she had known Ms Ley since 2005 and allowed her to carry out work experience at her practice while she trained as a psychotherapist.

In a statement she told The Telegraph: “I realised in 2011 that I had no desire to continue in a personal relationship. In 2016, I felt a validation as to why I had let the relationship go and relieved at understanding why the rental side of my business collapsed as it had left me confused for a long time.”

Ms Ley, who is now Director of the Cherry Tree Therapy Centre in Buckhurst Hill, Essex, and has featured on BBC radio, is accused of knowingly misrepresenting her association with APS to clients and prospective clients.

Ms Crosbie, who has worked with families, traumatised school children and offenders, says this deprived her of rental income from the treatment rooms amounting to £1,422,418.80 over five years. She is also demanding interest amounting to £456,109.31 and continuing at the rate of £311.76 a day.

Ms Ley, who also lectures at the University of East London, denies the claims and instead accuses Ms Crosbie of trying to discredit her in front of clients by falsely claiming she was untrustworthy, criminal, unethical and mentally unstable.

She declined to comment, stating only: “We are at an early stage of a potential claim and have not yet gone to court. I have a strong legal defence and counterclaim.”

Claim and counterclaim

Psychotherapist and counsellor Siobhain Crosbie is suing sex therapist Caroline Ley for more than £1.4 million for allegedly poaching her clients.

Ms Crosbie alleges Ms Ley redirected prospective clients to her own clinic, misrepresented her association with Ms Crosbie’s APS Psychotherapy and Counselling business and passed off her own business as being connected with APS.

She is suing Ms Ley for lost rental income for treatment rooms, amounting to £1,422,418.80 over the next five years. She is also demanding interest amounting to £456,109.31 and continuing at the rate of £311.76 a day.

Ms Ley counters that Ms Crosbie’s accusations are libellous as they involved her posting false and defamatory statements on Facebook, Twitter and the internet accusing her of being a criminal fraudster, guilty of dishonesty and failing to tell her professional bodies she had admitted fraud to police.

Ms Ley counterclaims that Mrs Crosbie put her in fear by making bullying and abusive statements and threats of violence which left her deeply distressed and forced her to install CCTV at her home and business premises.

Ms Crosbie strongly denies harassing or threatening Ms Ley or putting her in fear of violence.