The battle for South Carolina: GOP presidential race update

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Eleven GOP candidates started their campaign to be the republican nominee for president, now the field has thinned out.

RNC weighing resolution to declare Trump ‘presumptive nominee’

Many voters are surprised Florida governor Ron DeSantis is not running after he suspended his campaign before the New Hampshire primary.

The two nominees left are former president Donald Trump and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

“It’s an unusual year, former president Trump, he is sort of like the incumbent in a race where everyone else is the challenger,” said Kenneth Wink, Professor of Public Administration at UT Tyler.

Smith County republican chair David Stein said that no one has been able to cut into Trump’s lead, but DeSantis was a close second.

“A classy move on his part just to say, look folks, I know you love me and I appreciate it, but we don’t have a path to win,” said David Stein, Smith Co. republican chair.

Since DeSantis suspended his campaign, Haley has gotten the matchup she’s wanted against Trump.

“I decided to run because I’m worried about the future of our country and because it’s time to put the negativity and chaos behind us,” said Haley.

Trump delivers brief, fiery testimony in E. Jean Carroll trial

“Just a little note to Nikki. She’s not going to win,” said Trump.

Trump won Iowa last week, and New Hampshire this week with more than 50% of the vote.

“This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go,” said Haley.

Many of those contests , including here in Texas, will happen on Super Tuesday.

In less than two months, a recent poll by Emerson College and KETK’s parent company, Nexstar Media, shows Trump will carry almost 70% of the vote.

“Once you get momentum like this, like president Trump has built up, its pretty hard to stop,” said Stein.

The real test for the former governor is if she can win her home state of South Carolina.

“I suspect her final stand to be in South Carolina and if she loses there I expect she will probably leave the race,” said Dr. Wink.

Regardless, both men agree that at this moment the path to the nomination is nearly clear for Trump.

“The only thing that can change the momentum seriously is if former president Trump loses one of these criminal trials and ends up in jail or if the states are successful in banning him from the ballot.”

The next caucus is in Nevada, a state where Nikki Haley and Donald Trump don’t even appear in the ballot together.

Haley’s campaign says the former UN Ambassador remains focused on her home state.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.