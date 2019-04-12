Hunter DeRensis

Donald Trump, United States

The Battle for Trump's Taxes is Just Beginning

As Tax Day approaches, most Americans are busy trying to keep their money from the IRS. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is busy trying to keep his tax returns from Congress. In what is probably a much tougher tug-of-rope than House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal (D-MA) initially expected, the Trump administration is pulling out all the stops to prevent the House’s request for the president’s personal and business tax returns.

Chairman Neal’s Wednesday deadline for the tax returns came and went due to the personal intervention of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, fresh from his viral confrontation with House Financial Services Chair Maxine Waters (D-CA). “The Committee’s request raises serious issues concerning the constitutional scope of Congressional investigative authority, the legitimacy of the asserted legislative purpose, and the constitutional rights of American citizens. The legal implications of this request could affect protections for all Americans against politically-motivated disclosures of personal tax information, regardless of which party is in power…For the same reasons, I intend to supervise the Department’s review of the Committee’s request to ensure that taxpayer protections and applicable laws are scrupulously observed, consistent with my statutory responsibilities,” wrote Secretary Mnuchin to Chairman Neal.

