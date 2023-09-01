Battle of the wills at Arlington monastery
There's an apparent battle of the wills playing out at an Arlington monastery. The Carmelite Nuns say they are ready to face any potential consequences for rejecting an order by a Fort Worth bishop.
There's an apparent battle of the wills playing out at an Arlington monastery. The Carmelite Nuns say they are ready to face any potential consequences for rejecting an order by a Fort Worth bishop.
The consumer is sending signals of financial stress to investors.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
The Mix Games and Wallride have unveiled Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, which you can play either in HD cartoon mode or in 8bit mode, if you're feeling nostalgic.
Tesla's redesigned Model 3 has finally gone on sale in China, Europe and elsewhere after leaking out here and there over the last year.
After his passing at 99, 'The Price Is Right' legend Bob Barker is celebrated with a tribute show hosted by protégé Drew Carey.
Physical challenges, social experiments and fashion-design follies all made for a big night of reality competition TV.
The Braves star did something not even Barry Bonds or Rickey Henderson ever did.
Nebraska turned the ball over four times.
Crawford steamrolled Spence in their first meeting.
Even without star quarterback Cameron Rising, No. 14 Utah had little trouble taking care of Florida in its 2023 opener.
Tesla Model 3 has been updated with new styling inside and out, as well as new features and improved range on the WLTP loop.
Thrift & Tell, an expert thrifter, provides tips on how to elevate your everyday look with solid gold jewelry. The post Woman suggests you purchase these ‘first investment pieces’ to elevate your everyday look: ‘I would start with jewelry’ appeared first on In The Know.
Parents Kylie Jenner and Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, have explained the meanings behind their kids' names.
Broadly speaking, the pandemic has been a gamechanger for automation broadly and robotics specifically. Per new numbers from the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) -- whose job it is to track such things -- North American robot orders declined a substantial 37% year-over-year for Q2 (April to July). Before you go entirely doom and gloom, keep in mind that 2022 was a record year, with 44,196 orders.
New York state prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to rule that former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and their family business had inflated Trump’s net worth by billions in order to obtain favorable loan terms.
"Now with 200% more air!"
'People assume I am 20 years younger than I really am,' shared a thrilled reviewer.
Get ready for the lushest lashes of your life. Best $5 I've ever spent!
How accurate are at-home COVID tests and can they pick up new variants, such as Eris and Pirola? Here's what you should know.
Get your holiday weekend started off right with nearly 40% off this ionic winner.