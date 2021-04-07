Battle for Yemen desert city now a key to Iran, US tension

  • FILE - In this July 30, 2018, file photo, a 17-year-old boy holds his weapon at the dam in Marib, Yemen. The battle for the ancient desert city has become key to understanding wider tensions now inflaming the Middle East and the challenges facing any efforts by President Joe Biden’s administration to shift U.S. troops out of the region. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Yemeni soldiers allied to the country's internationally recognized government stand guard in Marib, Yemen. The battle for the ancient desert city has become key to understanding wider tensions now inflaming the Middle East and the challenges facing any efforts by President Joe Biden’s administration to shift U.S. troops out of the region. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, a militiaman allied to Yemen's internationally recognized government walks through the Awwam Temple, also known as the Mahram Bilqis, in Marib, Yemen. The battle for the ancient desert city has become key to understanding wider tensions now inflaming the Middle East and the challenges facing any efforts by President Joe Biden’s administration to shift U.S. troops out of the region. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)
1 / 3

Yemen Mideast Morass

FILE - In this July 30, 2018, file photo, a 17-year-old boy holds his weapon at the dam in Marib, Yemen. The battle for the ancient desert city has become key to understanding wider tensions now inflaming the Middle East and the challenges facing any efforts by President Joe Biden’s administration to shift U.S. troops out of the region. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JON GAMBRELL and ISABEL DEBRE
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The battle for an ancient desert city in war-torn Yemen has become a key to understanding wider tensions now inflaming the Middle East and the challenges facing any efforts by President Joe Biden’s administration to shift U.S. troops out of the region.

Fighting has been raging in the mountains outside Marib as Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who hold Yemen’s capital of Sanaa, attempt to seize the city, which is crucial to the country’s energy supplies.

Saudi Arabia, which has led a military coalition since 2015 backing Sanaa’s exiled government, has launched airstrike after airstrike to blunt the Houthi advance toward Marib. The Houthis have retaliated with drone and missile attacks deep inside Saudi Arabia, roiling global oil markets.

The battle for Marib likely will determine the outline of any political settlement in Yemen’s second civil war since the 1990s. If seized by the Houthis, the rebels can press that advantage in negotiations and even continue further south. If held, Yemen’s internationally recognized government saves perhaps its only stronghold as secessionists challenge its authority elsewhere.

The fight also squeezes a pressure point on the most powerful of America's Gulf Arab allies and ensnarls any U.S. return to Iran’s nuclear deal. It even complicates efforts by Biden’s administration to slowly shift the longtime mass U.S. military deployments to the Mideast to instead counter what it sees as the emerging threat of China and Russia.

Losing Marib would be “the final bullet in the head of the internationally recognized government,” said Abdulghani al-Iryani, a senior researcher at the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies. “You’re looking at a generation of instability and humanitarian crisis. You also will look at a free-for-all theater for regional meddling.”

Marib, 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, is now home to over 800,000 refugees fleeing the Houthis, according to the United Nations' refugee agency. The fighting disrupts their access to water, electricity, food and education for their children.

“It was once a rare place in Yemen that enjoyed a degree of security and stability,” said Mohsen Nasser al-Mouradi, political activist living near the city. “Now we hear the sounds of heavy weapons all day. We are under constant siege.”

For a while, beginning in the fall of 2019, Saudi Arabia reached a detente with the Houthis, said Ahmed Nagi, a non-resident Yemen expert at the Carnegie Middle East Center. Citing two Houthi officials familiar with the discussions, Nagi said a back channel agreement saw both the Saudis and the rebels refrain from attacking populated areas.

But when the Houthis began to push again into Marib, the Saudis resumed a heavy bombing campaign.

For the Houthis, “they think they gain through war more than peace talks,” Nagi said. For the Saudis, who increasingly signal they want an end to the conflict, "if they lose Marib, they’ll have zero cards on the negotiating table.”

Biden early in his term announced the U.S. would halt support for Saudi Arabia's offensive combat operations in Yemen, saying: “This war has to end.” He also removed the Houthis from a list of “foreign terrorist organizations.”

But fighting around Marib has only escalated. Iran’s frustration over the Biden administration’s failure to swiftly lift sanctions has contributed to “an intensification of attacks by groups in Iraq, and the same in Yemen,” said Aniseh Bassiri Tabrizi, an Iran scholar at Britain's Royal United Services Institute.

“Iran is trying to deliver a message to the U.S.,” Tabrizi said, “a message that the status quo is not sustainable.”

While experts debate how much control Iran exerts over the Houthis, the rebels increasingly launch bomb-laden drones previously linked to Tehran deep inside the kingdom.

“The U.S. administration’s removal of the Houthis from the (foreign terrorist organization) list, unfortunately, appears to have been misinterpreted by the Houthis,” the Saudi government said in a statement to The Associated Press. “This misreading of the measure has led them, with support from the Iranian regime, to increase hostilities.”

Since the war began, the Houthis have launched over 550 bomb-laden drones and more than 350 ballistic missiles toward Saudi Arabia, the kingdom said. While that has caused damage, injuries and at least one death, the war in Yemen reportedly has seen over 130,000 people killed. Saudi Arabia repeatedly has been criticized internationally for airstrikes killing civilians and embargoes exacerbating hunger in a nation on the brink of famine.

Biden's efforts to end the U.S. involvement in Yemen's war come as his administration attempts to re-enter Iran's nuclear deal with world powers. Indirect talks began Tuesday in Vienna.

“The Iranians are keen to trade in their Yemen card for something more durable,” said al-Iryani, the Sanaa Center researcher.

Such a deal might suit American interests. Biden's Defense Department is conducting a renewed look at troop deployments, particularly those in the Mideast, amid what experts refer to as the “great powers conflict" America faces with China and Russia.

However, such moves likely will be easier said than done.

U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. Meanwhile, the Gulf Arab nations like Saudi Arabia rely on U.S. forces stationed in their countries as a counterweight to Iran.

Overall, American forces will remain in the Mideast, which remains crucial to global energy markets and includes three major choke points at sea for trade worldwide, said Aaron Stein, the director of research at the Philadelphia-based Foreign Policy Research Institute. What those forces look like, however, will change as the U.S. weighs how to approach China and Russia while still trying to counterbalance Iran through a return to the nuclear deal, he said.

“It doesn’t solve the Iranian issue," Stein said. "It puts us in a place to manage it, like we’re in hospice care.”

Recommended Stories

  • Amnesty International says Russia may be slowly killing Navalny

    Alexei Navalny, the prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is incarcerated in conditions that amount to torture and may slowly be killing him, human rights group Amnesty International said on Wednesday. Amnesty International said Navalny, who last year was poisoned with a military grade nerve agent, was now being subjected to sleep deprivation and did not have access to a doctor he could trust in jail. "Russia, the Russian authorities, may be placing him into a situation of a slow death and seeking to hide what is happening to him," Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary general, told Reuters ahead of the publication of the group's annual report.

  • Iraqi PM grapples with militia threat as talks with US start

    Iraq’s prime minister asked Iran's leaders to rein in Iran-backed militias in Iraq and in a strongly worded message to Tehran, suggested he would confront the factions, two Iraqi officials said Wednesday. Mustafa al-Kadhimi's statement came as the third round of strategic talks with Washington got under way, the first under President Joe Biden. The talks — held virtually because of the pandemic — began in June and are expected to center on an array of issues, including the presence of remaining U.S. combat forces in Iraq and Iran-backed groups acting outside of state authority.

  • White House On Joe Biden's Delay In Ending Afghan War: Just Trust Him

    Like Biden, the last two presidents repeatedly criticized the U.S. campaign in Afghanistan. Both left office with thousands of American troops still in the country.

  • Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin to become first Cabinet secretary to visit Israel next week

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to travel to Israel next week, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: This will be the first Cabinet-level visit to the Middle East from the Biden administration, which has been shifting attention away from the region and toward China and Russia.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Austin is expected to arrive on Sunday and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. The agenda will include Iran and other regional issues like Syria and Lebanon, Israeli officials say.Israeli officials also intend to raise U.S.-Israel security understandings, reached in the final weeks of the Trump administration, on maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge in the region. Israel wants to ensure the Biden administration is committed to those understandings.It's not yet clear whether Austin will make other stops in the Middle East. The Pentagon declined to comment for this story.Worth noting: In recent weeks, there has been an escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran in the Red Sea and the Gulf.According to several reports, last month Israel sabotaged dozens of Iranian ships and tankers that had transferred oil to Syria or missile parts to Hezbollah in Lebanon.The Iranians retaliated by attacking two ships owned by Israeli businessmen in the Gulf, signaling to Israel that its ships are vulnerable too.On Tuesday, an Iranian ship operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was attacked in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Georgia's New Law, and the Risk of Election Subversion

    What would have happened if the Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, had responded, “OK, I’ll try,” in a January phone call after President Donald Trump asked him to “find” 11,000 votes? No one can be sure. What is clear is that the question has been overlooked in recent months. Public attention has mostly moved on from Trump’s bid to overturn the election; activists and politicians are focused more on whether to restrict or expand voting access, particularly by mail. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But trying to reverse an election result without credible evidence of widespread fraud is an act of a different magnitude than narrowing access. A successful effort to subvert an election would pose grave and fundamental risks to democracy, risking political violence and secessionism. Beyond any provisions on voting itself, the new Georgia election law risks making election subversion easier. It creates new avenues for partisan interference in election administration. This includes allowing the state elections board, now newly controlled by appointees of the Republican state Legislature, to appoint a single person to take control of typically bipartisan county election boards, which have important power over vote counting and voter eligibility. The law also gives the Legislature the authority to appoint the chair of the state election board and two more of its five voting members, allowing it to appoint a majority of the board. It strips the secretary of state of the chair and a vote. Even without this law, there would still be a risk of election subversion: Election officials and administrators all over the country possess important powers, including certification of election results, that could be abused in pursuit of partisan gain. And it’s a risk that H.R. 1, the reform bill congressional Democrats are pushing, does relatively little to address. The new Georgia law does not inherently make it easier to “find” 11,000 votes. Almost all of the powers that the Legislature might use already existed — they were just vested in other people or bodies. They could have been abused before and could be in the future, regardless of the new law. And the law has eligibility requirements for a chair that exclude many of the sort of people who would seem likeliest to abuse their authority, including anyone who has been a political candidate, campaign contributor or party organizer in the two years before the appointment. This is not guaranteed to preclude a rabid partisan leading the board, but no such checks had existed on the secretary of state. (Raffensperger, a Republican, previously served in the Georgia House of Representatives.) The law takes power from the very person, Raffensperger, who a mere three months ago rebuffed Trump’s plea to find 11,000 votes. State legislators demoted Raffensperger for a reason: Many were probably sympathetic to Trump’s allegations. And if the Legislature had a problem with how Raffensperger handled the 2020 election, it is reasonable to wonder whether it might have supported board members aggressively backing the claims advanced by Trump. Can state boards, county boards or anyone else use their administrative powers to flip electoral outcomes? After the November election, a majority of Republican members of Congress and state attorneys general signed on to efforts that would have invalidated millions of votes and brought about a constitutional crisis. With that backdrop, it seems naive to assume that no one would try to abuse such power, whether in Georgia or elsewhere. It’s worth going back to Trump’s infamous call. While the oft-quoted line about “finding” votes makes it sound as if he wanted Raffensperger to manufacture votes out of thin air, Trump said he had already found the votes, in the form of thousands of ballots he said were cast illegally: “We have all the votes we need. You know, we won the state. If you took, these are the most minimal numbers, the numbers that I gave you, those are numbers that are certified, your absentee ballots sent to vacant addresses, your out-of-state voters, 4,925. You know when you add them up, it’s many more times, it’s many times the 11,779 number.” In addition to the 4,925 out-of-state voters mentioned, Trump baselessly asserted in the call that there were hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots with forged signatures. He alleged, based on imperfect matches between lists of voters, that there were 4,502 voters who voted but weren’t registered; 18,325 voters with vacant addresses; 904 voters who voted only with a P.O. box address; and nearly 5,000 votes by dead people. And with virtually no evidence whatsoever, he alleged great malfeasance in Atlanta’s Fulton County, including 18,000 votes having to do with someone who did something nefarious and “3,000 pounds” of shredded ballots. County and state election officials hold a variety of powers relevant to such claims. They evaluate whether to accept or reject ballots, and they certify results. In Georgia, they hear eligibility challenges. It would have been hard to employ these powers to aid Trump, let alone to survive a subsequent court challenge. But there are levers that they could have at least tried to pull, even if it’s not clear what would have come of it. One option is that the state board could have usurped the power of Fulton County, based on the president’s allegations in the general election and other allegations from the primary (the law requires evidence of failed administration in at least two elections over the prior two years). The state board could have either used the president’s allegations as a basis to refuse to certify the result or to disqualify otherwise eligible voters. It would be hard or even impossible to pull this off immediately after an election. The law requires a fairly drawn-out hearing process before the state can interfere in county elections. The preliminary hearing can’t be held for at least 30 days after an initial petition, which is after the Georgia certification deadline. But perhaps a nefarious board could lay the groundwork earlier, potentially putting a newly appointed superintendent in control before the elections, when he or she would have the ability to preemptively disqualify voters and ballots. County election boards heard similar kinds of challenges to voter eligibility during the Georgia runoff. The state Republican Party and a Texas group challenged the eligibility of hundreds of thousands of voters in December, based on whether a voter appeared to match someone on the Postal Service list of people in the National Change of Address Registry. A few small counties actually went through with trying to invalidate voters on this basis. This eligibility challenge was rejected by the U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, who happens to be the sister of Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the 2018 governor’s race in Georgia to Brian Kemp. But although the eligibility challenge faltered in the runoff, it is not obvious that ironclad protections exist against eligibility challenges, either as a matter of court precedent or as a matter of federal law. A narrower challenge could have had a better chance of surviving a court challenge. And the new Georgia law makes these kinds of challenges easier, by allowing a single person to challenge the eligibility of an unlimited number of voters. Another option to thwart an election might be to stop certification. The new Georgia law does not do much to make it easier to block certification, as the secretary of state — not the board or the Legislature — still certifies results statewide. But county election boards, including in Georgia, generally certify their election results, which the secretary of state then certifies statewide. Trump tried to thwart efforts to certify the results certification, turning routine hearings into televised events. In the end, Trump’s effort failed. Election officials overwhelmingly acted to preserve the integrity of the election, despite immense political pressure to act. Even so, the president did manage to persuade a handful of officials to vote against certification on dubious grounds. If secretaries of state had not certified election results, whether in Georgia or elsewhere, it might have plunged the country into crisis with uncertain consequences. It is not unreasonable to wonder whether there is a chance of something similar occurring in the future, given how many House Republicans refused to certify the electoral count. Election administrators may have other options to undermine elections, besides disqualifying ballots and voters or decertifying the results, either in Georgia or in other states. All of this represents an obvious threat to American democracy. And yet the risk of election subversion has been overshadowed by the fight over new restrictions on voting, especially by mail. Progressives have been concerned about these kinds of restrictions for years, and the reform bill H.R. 1 was written in part as a response. But since the law was mainly devised before the 2020 election, its provisions don’t directly address the new risk that election officials could subvert election results. There is no provision, for instance, requiring nonpartisan administration or certification of federal elections. H.R. 1 does have provisions that would indirectly limit the options available to actors who might try to subvert elections. One notable example is a provision against voter caging, which precludes eligibility challenges based on matched lists, like the change of address notification challenge attempted in December. It also includes provisions that ensure basic election administration, like requiring that people don’t wait in line longer than 30 minutes. But with the main focus of the proposed law being to improve democracy, by expanding voting access and more, it is not at all obvious whether H.R. 1 amounts to a comprehensive effort to protect democracy. And even if it does have the protections it needs, the risk of election subversion has received such little attention that relevant provisions might not be included in a slimmed-down bill. Those provisions have not been mentioned in most proposals for a narrower bill. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Court: Police who shoot citizens can remain anonymous

    Citing Marsy's Law — Florida's constitutional amendment granting privacy rights to crime victims — the 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday that municipalities cannot make public the names of police who shoot citizens if the police officers themselves were crime victims, which is almost always the case in police shootings.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What happened: Two Tallahassee police officers who fatally shot suspects in different incidents argued in a lawsuit that the city shouldn't release any information that would personally identify them as the shooters.The city and the news media argued that the records identifying the cops were public records under the Florida Constitution, and that law enforcement officers acting in their official capacities cannot be victims.The trial court ruled for the city and media, saying the "court cannot interpret Marsy’s Law to shield police officers from public scrutiny of their official actions."But, but, but: In a blow to Florida's friendly public records law, the appeal court found that Marsy's Law doesn't exclude "law enforcement officers ... from the protections granted crime victims."The court said keeping an officer's identity private wouldn't stop an internal affairs investigation or grand jury proceeding, and wouldn't stop a state attorney from deciding the officer was not a victim and bringing charges.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Half of all US adults on track to receive at least one Covid vaccination by the weekend

    About 63 million Americans are fully vaccinated, but some states are seeing Covid cases rising at a rate not seen since late 2020 A person receives a Covid vaccine in Queens, New York. At least 108.3 million people had received at least one dose of the vaccine by Wednesday morning Photograph: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock Half of all American adults are on track to receive at least one Covid-19 vaccination by this weekend, according to a government adviser, although Joe Biden offered a reality check on Tuesday when he warned the US is still in a “life-and-death race” against the coronavirus. Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser for Covid-19 response, said 50% of adults are likely to receive a shot in the next few days. The good news is tempered by some states seeing coronavirus cases rising at a rate not seen since late 2020, however, with Michigan seeing a surge among young people in particular. “We do have to remember that there are 100 million-plus adults that still haven’t been vaccinated,” Slavitt told CNN in an interview on Tuesday night. “They’re not there yet, and you don’t win the war until you bring everybody over with you.” At least 108.3 million people had received at least one dose of the vaccine by Wednesday morning, according to the Washington Post’s tracker. About 63 million Americans are fully vaccinated, and adults in more than 30 states are now eligible to receive the vaccine. On Tuesday the president announced that all US adults will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine by 19 April. A record 4m doses were administered on Saturday, but Biden was quick to warn against complacency. “We aren’t at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. “We’re still in a life-and-death race against this virus.” The vaccination success is offset by reports of rising coronavirus cases in some states. Michigan has recorded the most severe increase in infections over the past two weeks, at a rate not seen since early December. ABC’s Good Morning America show was at Beaumont hospital in Michigan on Wednesday morning, where a reporter said the emergency room is “slammed”. Covid patients were waiting in the emergency room for treatment, as a hospital administrator Dawn Holland told the show: “We are seeing the numbers go up.” Lynn Sutfin, Michigan health department spokeswoman, said the increase is down to a “combination of factors”. “Variants, outbreaks among schools/sporting teams and a high case rate among 10- to 19-year-olds and now increasing rates among all age groups through 59, and Covid-fatigue,” Sutfin said, according to the Detroit Free Press. Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the US, said “it is premature to declare a victory” against the virus. “We are seeing more and more young people getting into serious trouble, namely severe disease requiring hospitalization and occasionally even tragic deaths in quite young people,” he said. The White House said that more than 40% of US adults had received at least one shot as of Tuesday. Biden added another encouraging statistic: more than 75% of Americans over the age of 65 have been vaccinated, he said, calling it a “dramatic turnaround” in the country’s fight against the virus.

  • Corporate America tears down Biden's infrastructure plan

    Executives at some of America’s largest companies complain much more bitterly in private about the White House approach.

  • Serbia's leader chooses Chinese-made vaccine for own shot

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic finally rolled up his sleeve for a coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, seeking to encourage his country's increasingly skeptical citizens to get the shots themselves. A live TV broadcast showed Vucic, 51, taking a jab of the Chinese-developed Sinopharm vaccine in the remote eastern village of Rudna Glava.

  • Mitch McConnell To Corporate America: Shut Up And Donate

    Congress' biggest defender of corporate political speech rights changes his tune.

  • 'Anti-racist' group says it will turn stolen Confederate monument 'into a toilet,' unless demands met

    Instead of ransom money, the group wants the United Daughters of the Confederacy to display a quote by a former Black Liberation Army member.

  • Russia to boost ties with Pakistan, supply military gear

    Russia’s foreign minister on Wednesday said Moscow and Islamabad will boost ties in the fight against terrorism, with Russia providing unspecified military equipment to Pakistan and the two holding joint exercises at sea and in the mountains. Sergey Lavrov spoke on the second day of a two-day trip to Pakistan.

  • Women and Photographer Involved in Nude Photo Shoot on Dubai Balcony Will Be Deported

    Authorities in Dubai have announced that those who were involved in a naked photo shoot, including over a dozen women and a male photographer will be deported.

  • Asian worker punched at NYC 7-Eleven

    Police say the surveillance video shows the suspect who punched a store employee in the face while yelling an anti-Asian slur.

  • Drones that swarmed U.S. warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says

    The military is expected to deliver a report later this year to Congress on “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena."

  • Embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz to speak before pro-Trump women's group as scandal widens

    Rep. Matt Gaetz will speak at a Trump resort in Florida on Friday as he continues to publicly defend himself amid a Justice Department investigation.

  • Facebook removes accounts tied to Iranian exile group

    Facebook said Tuesday it has removed hundreds of fake accounts linked to an Iranian exile group and a troll farm in Albania. The accounts posted content critical of Iran's government and supportive of Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, a dissident group known as MEK. In many cases, the Facebook and Instagram accounts used fake profile names and photos.

  • Grandmother of pregnant woman killed: 'The city failed her'

    "My granddaughter didn't deserve to die like this," she said of Brianna Navarro, who was shot to death on Easter Sunday.

  • Iran sets new record for virus infections amid holiday surge

    Iran shattered its daily record for new infections for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as cases soared to 20,954, a worrisome trend after more than a year of the country battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East. Iran's severe surge triggered new movement restrictions in major cities Wednesday following a two-week public holiday for Nowruz, the Persian New Year, which drove millions to travel to the Caspian coast and other popular vacation spots, pack markets to shop for new clothes and toys and congregate in homes for parties in defiance of government health guidelines.

  • 104-year-old woman receives standing ovation after beating COVID twice

    Carmen Hernandez was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the first time in June 2020 and again on March 8, after being vaccinated, according to NBC News.