Battlefield man sentenced to prison in accidental killing of Hillcrest graduate

Eighteen months after telling 911 dispatchers and investigators he accidentally shot and killed a Hillcrest graduate among a group of friends near Rogersville, Blake Beckelman was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

Beckelman, 21, said he thought the chamber in the gun, a Glock 19, was empty when he shot 20-year-old Laterrian Jarman, and a witness told police he interpreted the situation as "playing around" before tragedy struck.

Court records indicate that Beckelman wanted probation in lieu of the prison sentence, but Greene County Circuit Judge Todd Myers denied the Battlefield man's request.

Laterrian Jarman

Investigators who examined the July 2022 case noted in a court records that a witness said Jarman grabbed his neck after he was hit and said "you got me good," while Beckelman "freaked out" and dropped the gun.

Beckelman, a friend of Jarman's, said he dragged the injured man outside, placed his shirt on the wound and performed CPR. Jarman was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Several people reportedly fired the gun at a tree line the evening Jarman was shot.

Jarman, who earned All-Ozarks Conference distinction as a basketball player at Hillcrest before graduating in 2019, worked with people with disabilities as an employee at The Arc of the Ozarks.

