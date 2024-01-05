Battlefield Memorial Gateway damaged by vandals

Jan. 5—PLATTSBURGH — A new history project that officials hope will be a major attraction to the region, was damaged by vandals recently.

The Battlefield Memorial Gateway on Route 9 in the Town of Plattsburgh just south of the City of Plattsburgh, was damaged by an automobile running recklessly across fields that are part of the project.

Thick tire tracks can be seen in several areas of the project with some coming perilously close to the brand new Purple Heart monument.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform you about an unfortunate incident that occurred at the Battlefield Memorial Gateway (Veterans Park). Our team has been alerted to significant damage caused by a reckless driver, and we are currently assessing the full extent of the situation," Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.

"We want to express our gratitude to caring individuals who were walking on the Purple Heart Trail and promptly reported the damage afterwards. Your vigilance helps us uphold the integrity of the space dedicated to honoring our Veterans."

PHASE I COMPLETED

Phase I of the Battlefield Memorial Gateway was completed this past November as town and Clinton County American Legion officials dedicated the Purple Heart Trail.

The trail loops around a large area near the shores of Lake Champlain that overlooks Valcour and Crab Islands. Those two landmarks played significant roles in American history during the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812.

Once completed, the Battlefield Memorial Gateway will be an interactive playscape for people to come and enjoy and learn about the rich history that unfolded on the shores and waters of the lake centuries ago.

The Purple Heart trail connects with the city's Terry Gordon Bike Path, giving pedestrians and bikers a chance to exercise and take in a great view of the lake and Green Mountains of Vermont beyond it while recognizing the sacrifices of the nation's veterans.

'DEEPLY DISTURBED'

Cashman said the intentional destruction of this meaningful space is disheartening and unacceptable.

"We are deeply disturbed by the actions of the individual responsible," Cashman said.

"Not only did they harm the physical grounds, but their recklessness also dishonors the brave men and women who have selflessly served our country. We are committed to restoring the Battlefield Memorial Gateway to its rightful state as we begin Phase II. Let us ensure that such acts of disrespect do not go unanswered.

"Let us stand united in condemning such behavior and continue to cherish and protect the sacred spaces that honor our Veterans."

LAW ENFORCEMENT

The town has contacted State Police, the Clinton County Sheriff's Department and University Police at SUNY Plattsburgh for assistance.

Unfortunately, Cashman said, no usable video has been recovered.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident, should contact the Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor's Office at 518-562-6813.

Cashman said cameras may be installed as part of the future phases of the project, but it is an expense they must cover.

"If any local company wants to help with additional lighting we would be greatly appreciative," the supervisor said.

REPAIRS TO COME

Repairs to the damage will be done in the spring.

"We will need to do an assessment of just how bad it is, but we are not going to do that until it is all thawed out," he said.

Cashman said the project is on its way to becoming a very prideful aspect of the community.

"We are thankful that the community responded and we want the community to continue to be part of this pride," he said.

"Together, we can uphold the values of respect and gratitude that our veterans deserve. We will not be deterred from building a space that honors our veterans, and tells the American Story right in our backyard."

E-mail: jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @jlotemplio