The soldiers of Ukraine’s Ground Forces have killed 25 Wagner militants with artillery fire on the Soledar front.

Source: video published by 45th Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Quote: "Soledar front, 25 Wagner militants killed in one trench! An enemy attack on the positions of our soldiers was thwarted by artillery aimed fire. We thank Edelweiss [10th Mountain Assault Brigade – ed.] for the Eyes."

For reference: The 45th Artillery Brigade is a unit of the Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The 10th Mountain Assault Brigade is a military unit within the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The symbol of the brigade is an emblem of the mountain infantry units (an edelweiss flower and crossed Hutsul hatchets) on a shield with the brigade number in Roman numeral X in the lower part.

