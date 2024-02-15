Battleship New Jersey announces departure date

The Battleship New Jersey is scheduled to leave its dock on Camden's Waterfront on Thursday, March 21.

The museum announced Thursday morning that the ship will take to the Delaware River for the first time in two decades.

The vessel will move downstream to the Philadelphia Navy Yard for dry docking and maintenance.

Dry docking involves exposing typically submerged parts of a ship, like the hull, in a shipyard for cleaning, inspection and repair.

Navy regulations require decommissioned vessels to be dry docked for maintenance every 20 years, but the USS New Jersey has lapsed over 30 years since its last dry dock.

"The longer we kick the can down the road, the more expensive the project becomes, so we've been pushing to do it now," Marshal Spevak, the museum's Interim CEO said in a January interview with the Courier-Post.

More: Maintaining a memorial. The Battleship prepares to leave Camden

During dry dock, the 887-foot-long ship will receive coatings to protect and seal its hull.

Workers also will inspect and replace some of the 1,200 zinc anodes that protect the hull from corrosion.

Though he declined to share what portion of the $10 million fundraising total had been reached in January, Spevak said that the project had received $5 million from the state last year. The museum is finalizing a bond transaction of $3.25 million in conjunction with the Camden County Improvement Authority and TD Bank and is also in receipt of a $750,000 matching grant from the New Jersey Historic Trust.

More on The Battleship:

More: Want to play a role in the Battleship New Jersey's dry dock? Help design their T-shirts

More: The Battleship New Jersey is leaving Camden, and these are 5 things you need to know

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: When is the Battleship New Jersey leaving Camden? Get the details here