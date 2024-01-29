The Battleship New Jersey is leaving Camden, and these are 5 things you need to know

After being a landmark on Camden's Waterfront for more than 20 years, the USS New Jersey is preparing to set sail to Philadelphia for dry docking and maintenance.

Have questions about the battleship? We have answers.

When is the Battleship New Jersey leaving Camden?

The departure should occur sometime around early- to mid-March according to Marshall Spevak, the museum's Interim CEO.

The exact timeline will depend on the shipyard's availability.

Can I watch the battleship leave New Jersey?

Yes!

"There will be a large event here in Camden, here at the battleship," Spevak said.

The announcement of a departure date will include details on how to watch the ship leave, a ceremony at the battleship and even the potential opportunity to travel alongside the ship on the river.

Why will this be a homecoming for the battleship?

The ship is returning to the former Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, where it was built to take part in America's fight during World War II.

The ship's keel was laid in September 1940, and it was launched on Dec. 7, 1942, the first anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The battleship was commissioned in May 1943 for service in World War II.

The New Jersey "played a role in every major amphibious invasion after 1943" in the Pacific Theater, including Iwo Jima, and Okinawa, says the memorial's website.

The 45,000-ton ship was decommissioned in 1948, but returned to service multiple times over the next decades.

Where else has the battleship been?

The ship was recommissioned to serve in the Korean War and Vietnam War.

It is the most decorated battleship in the Navy's history, with 19 Battle Stars, the ship's website says.

It was classified as "ready for donation' in 1999 and returned later that year from mothballs in Bremerton, Washington, to the South Jersey-Philadelphia area.

After being restored at the Philadelphia shipyard, it opened as a museum and memorial on Camden's Waterfront in October 2001.

Can I tour the Battleship New Jersey during the dry docking?

Worried about missing tours on this historic vessel during its time in Philadelphia? Don't fret, you'll actually have a unique opportunity to tour under the ship while its docked.

Spevak said that this opportunity, which will only take place on weekends, is "once in a generation." The ship likely won't leave Camden again for at least another 20 years to follow Navy maintenance rules.

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: 5 questions answered about the Battleship New Jersey