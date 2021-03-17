Battling for batteries: Two Korean companies court Washington

  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul
  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul
1 / 2

Battling for batteries: Two Korean companies court Washington

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson and Ben Klayman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Shepardson and Ben Klayman

WASHINGTON/DETROIT (Reuters) - When U.S. President Joe Biden flies to Georgia Friday, he will land in the middle of an increasingly politicized battle between two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers and the state and federal politicians who want to prevent their feud from costing American jobs.

The companies, LG Chem and rival SK Innovation Co, are trying to take advantage of past and promised U.S. investments, and ties to politicians in Georgia, Ohio and Tennessee, to win the end game in a long-running legal dispute over intellectual property and access to the growing U.S. electric vehicle market.

The Biden Administration, through the U.S. Trade Representative's office, may ultimately pick a winner by the early April deadline. Both declined to comment.

The global auto industry is racing to develop EVs. Batteries made by LG, SK and other suppliers are critical to meeting the target of building zero-emission vehicles.

Georgia is the center of action. Unless the White House intervenes, SK says a Feb. 10 ruling by the International Trade Commission would force it to halt construction on a $2.6-billion factory in a state whose two newly-elected Democratic Senators are the linchpin of Biden's slim Democratic Congressional majority.

Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock told Reuters he has spoken with the Biden administration and hopes a deal can be reached. "I am working to make sure Georgians will benefit from the jobs they were promised."

LG wrote to Warnock, arguing SK is "holding the people of Georgia hostage in a last-ditch lobbying effort to avoid settling." LG said, if SK abandoned the plant, LG "will do our best to fill in any voids."

Concern in Georgia is bipartisan. On Friday, Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, urged Biden to overturn the decision, noting SK's plant will employ nearly 2,600 people in the largest foreign investment in Georgia history. "Simply put: the livelihoods of thousands of Georgians are now in your hands."

BATTLEGROUND STATES

LG's political allies warn that reversing the ITC could hurt workers in Michigan and Ohio, also key political battleground states.

LG is nearing completion of a cell manufacturing plant in Ohio with General Motors and sources said they are in talks to build a second facility in Tennessee.

"LG Chem's stolen intellectual property should not be used to directly compete against Ohio workers at the new factory or the Ohio- and Michigan-based businesses in the factory's supply chain," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wrote in a March 8 letter to Biden.

In Tennessee, home to SK customer Volkswagen's U.S. assembly plant, state economic development chief Bob Rolfe said politics and jobs take center stage.

"You can weigh certainly the political side of this and then you also need to weigh the impact to the economy," said Rolfe, who declined to support either battery maker.

LG said it plans to invest more than $4.5 billion in U.S. battery production over the next four years and build at least two plants, including possibly in Georgia. LG insists it can handle auto industry's battery needs if SK abandons its Georgia plant.

SK said LG's spending plans are meant to sway Biden and added it would be impossible for LG to handle the VW and Ford Motor Co contracts.

"Georgians know the difference between our real commitment to the state and LG's paper promises," an SK spokeswoman said.

SK warned Chinese manufacturers may replace lost battery capacity, striking a chord with some lawmakers sensitive to ceding ground to a major trade rival.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: U.S. safety regulators reviewed concerns over GM sensor

    U.S. automotive safety regulators reviewed evidence related to an allegedly defective steering sensor that was used in roughly 778,000 older General Motors Co vehicles but ultimately decided against opening a formal investigation into the matter. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told Reuters about the previously unreported review. The cause, her widower alleges in the lawsuit, was a defective steering sensor that the automaker failed to adequately warn drivers about despite long knowing the component had issues.

  • Samsung Warns of Severe Chip Crunch While Delaying Key Phone

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. warned it’s grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry.Samsung, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, co-Chief Executive Officer Koh Dong-jin said during an annual shareholders meeting in Seoul. The company is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note -- one of its best-selling models -- this year, though Koh said that was geared toward streamlining its lineup.Industry giants from Continental AG to Renesas Electronics Corp. and Innolux Corp. have in recent weeks warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented Covid-era demand for everything from cars to game consoles and mobile devices. Volkswagen AG said this week it’s lost production of about 100,000 cars worldwide. In North America, the silicon shortage and extreme weather have combined to snarl more production at Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. The fear is the crunch, which first hit automakers hard, may now disrupt the much larger electronics industry.“There’s a serious imbalance in supply and demand of chips in the IT sector globally,” said Koh, who oversees the company’s IT and mobile divisions. “Despite the difficult environment, our business leaders are meeting partners overseas to solve these problems. It’s hard to say the shortage issue has been solved 100%.”Read more: Chip Shortage Spirals Beyond Cars to Phones and ConsolesSamsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, is working with overseas partners to resolve the imbalance and avert potential setbacks to its business, its co-CEO said. Its shares slid 0.6% in Seoul on Wednesday, while suppliers and Asian chipmakers including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and SK Hynix Inc. also fell.Chipmakers like Samsung and TSMC are at the forefront of a global effort to plug a shortfall in supply of semiconductors, the building blocks of a plethora of consumer gadgets. The deficit has closed auto plants around the world and now threatens supply of other products. While the Korean company is the leading maker of made-to-order silicon after TSMC, it relies on external suppliers and manufacturers for certain parts like power management and radio chips.Larger-than-anticipated Covid-era demand for smartphones has also stretched stores of Qualcomm Inc.’s Snapdragon chips, the go-to processors for mobile devices. Qualcomm designs the chips, known as app processors, but relies on Samsung and TSMC to produce them and the Taiwanese chipmaker’s capacity has been strained.“The tightened supply of Qualcomm AP chips produced by TSMC is affecting everybody except Apple,” said MS Hwang, analyst at Samsung Securities. “PCs will soon be hit due to the short supply of display driver ICs, and the profitability of TV will be affected by soaring LCD panel prices.”The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeCompounding matters, Samsung’s own production got sideswiped last month. Its fab in Austin, Texas -- which makes chips both for internal and external consumption -- was sidelined in February by statewide power outages and hasn’t resumed full production. The resulting shortfall in production of Qualcomm 5G radio frequency chips could reduce global smartphone output by 5% in the second quarter, research firm Trendforce estimates. But the outage there is likely to affect Samsung’s mid-tier phones and laptops more than its top-of-the-range models or server chips, said Greg Roh, a senior vice president at HMC Securities.“If Samsung is publicly talking about future products, you know that the silicon crunch is serious,” said Avi Greengart, analyst and founder of consultancy Techsponential.Carmakers got hit first by the chip crunch in part because of poor inventory planning and are expected to miss out on $61 billion of sales this year alone. Honda Motor Co. on Wednesday said it will temporarily suspend some production next week at a majority of U.S. and Canada plants, underscoring the deepening crisis.Some analysts say shortages could get mostly ironed out in coming months. But the concern is that tight supply in certain segments -- such as in more mature semiconductors where it takes time to build capacity -- could eventually throttle the broader consumer electronics industry and jack up prices if it persists. Semiconductors are now near the top of official agendas from Washington to Brussels.At the same time, China’s insatiable appetite for chips -- fueled in part by its rapid recovery from the pandemic -- and inventory stockpiling by local companies is fueling demand. Sales for the country’s chip industry climbed 18% to 891.1 billion yuan ($137 billion) in 2020, China Semiconductor Industry Association Chairman Zhou Zixue told a conference in Shanghai Wednesday.“The IC shortage will be a problem to frustrate the supply chain in next six months,” said Charles Shum, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.See, Carmakers, the Chip Shortage Isn’t Personal: Tim CulpanOn Tuesday, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. -- the assembler of most of the world’s iPhones -- joined a chorus of industry executives stressing it’ll take time to resolve imbalances in demand and supply.“We see a shortage, we feel it. But the impact for most of our customers is not that big,” Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu told reporters in Taipei. “For certain customers that have better than expected orders, then there’s some impact. For major customers that plan well, where there’s no big surge on orders, those customers are doing fine.”Koh said Samsung may decide not to introduce its Galaxy Note during 2021’s second half, breaking a years-long streak of annual launches for the marquee line. The Note series contributed roughly 5% of Samsung’s smartphone shipments over the past two years, IDC estimates, but accounts for a more significant chunk of revenue because it’s one of the priciest in the lineup.“Note series is positioned as a high-end model in our business portfolio,” he said. “It could be a burden to unveil two flagship models in a year so it might be difficult to release Note model in 2H. The timing of Note model launch can be changed but we seek to release a Note model next year.”(Updates with analysts’ comments and details on cutbacks from the third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Automakers are looking to produce electric vehicle batteries and lock up supply chains

    As the auto industry ramps up production of electric vehicles, some big carmakers aren't taking any chances on securing the necessary batteries: they plan to make their own cells.Why it matters: Efforts to rapidly improve battery technology and make EVs more affordable could be hampered by a shortage of raw materials like lithium, cobalt and nickel. Many automakers are racing to lock up supply chains — and in some cases, to produce batteries themselves.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free Driving the news: Volkswagen, the world's second-largest automaker, took the boldest step yet with a plan announced Monday to build six giant battery factories in Europe by 2030.Together, the six plants could provide up to 240 gigawatt hours of battery capacity — 12% more than the entire world consumed in 2020, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.That's enough capacity just in Europe to build 4 million to 4.5 million electric vehicles, depending on the size of the cars' battery packs, Benchmark says. The effort will cost about $29 billion and would make VW (along with its partner, Northvolt) the world’s second-largest cell producer after China’s CATL, according to BloombergNEF.The big picture: It marks an important shift by automakers to bring battery cell production in-house, Benchmark managing director Simon Moores tells Axios.Most automakers, even Tesla, the leading EV company, assemble battery packs from cells imported from Asia.But with demand expected to soar as more EVs come to market, manufacturers are taking steps to ensure they'll have the supply they need.“Captive battery capacity is now king in the world of electric vehicles,” Moores said.What's happening: A number of auto manufacturers are getting into battery cell manufacturing. Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. plans to spend almost $5 billion to build a new 42-gigawatt hour battery plant in southern China. GM and South Korean partner LG Chem are investing $2.3 billion to build a 30 gigawatt hour factory in Ohio, and are scouting a second location. Tesla kicked off the scramble last fall when it announced it would build its own cells for the first time and would produce a staggering 3 terawatt-hours (3,000 gigawatt-hours) a year by 2030. What's next: The focus now is turning to how quickly the world can scale the raw materials and chemicals that feed all those battery plants, according to Moores.VW's six plants alone would consume more than 60% of the lithium produced globally in 2020, Benchmark estimates. Robert Friedland co-chair of Toronto-listed Ivanhoe Mines told Benchmark that building the supply chain for key raw materials such as lithium, nickel and cobalt was the equivalent of “putting the entire contents of the Hoover Dam through a garden hose.”What to watch: China is home to 73 percent of the worldwide capacity for lithium-ion batteries, followed by the U.S., far behind in second place, with 12 percent, which is "simply unacceptable," says Ford Motor Co. Vice President Jonathan Jennings, a supply chain executive scheduled to testify about the issue today at a Senate Finance Committee hearing. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China's BYD hires engineers for Europe EV battery plant

    China's electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD is hiring engineers for its first overseas battery plant in Europe, the company backed by Warren Buffett said on Wednesday, as it pushes to become an EV parts supplier. BYD, based in the southern city of Shenzhen, which also makes semiconductors for EVs, sold 426,972 vehicles last year, among them 189,689 EVs. "The planning of the factory is to prepare for supply to European automotive customers and to prepare for the further expansion of BYD's overseas business," a BYD representative told Reuters, without detailing location or manufacuturing capacity.

  • Volkswagen Places $14B Order With Battery Manufacturer Northvolt In EV Push

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) and Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt announced Monday an expansion to their already existing partnership. What Happened: Volkswagen placed a $14 billion order with Northvolt to supply premium battery cells to be used by its European operations. The contract is for 10 years. Northvolt will be Volkswagen's lead premium battery supplier in Europe, the companies said. Volkswagen will also increase its ownership interest in the Swedish company. The expanded partnership between the companies will focus on Northvolt's Swedish Gigafactory, helping it achieve further economies of scale, reduced complexity and a better environmental footprint. The companies had initially entered into tie-up in 2019. Northvolt has also agreed to sell its joint venture share in Salzgitter, Germany, to Volkswagen as the latter scales up its battery manufacturing efforts in Europe. "Volkswagen is a key investor, customer and partner on the journey ahead and we will continue to work hard with the goal to provide them with the greenest battery on the planet as they rapidly expand their fleet of electric vehicles," said Peter Carlsson, co-founder and CEO, Northvolt. Related Link: Volkswagen Chief Says Company 'Not Afraid' Of Apple Electric Car Why It's Important: Traditional automakers are making a big push into EV manufacturing, given the regulations that call for increasing the share of EVs as a percentage of total vehicles sold. The Northvolt deal comes at a time when South Korean battery manufacturers LG Energy Solutions and SK Innovation are locked in a legal battle in the U.S. over theft of trade secrets. In a verdict issued in February, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled against SK Innovation, banning it from importing into the U.S. certain batteries and components for a period of five years. Volkswagen receives its battery supplies for its U.S. plants from SK Innovation. Last week, Northvolt announced the acquisition of U.S.-based battery technology company Cuberg. Cuberg manufactures high-performance lithium metal cells produced on existing lithium-ion manufacturing lines for electromobility solutions. Related Link: How to Buy Volkswagen Stock (Photo: Volkswagen) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat Musk's 'Technoking' Title, Tesla's New Truck Exec Mean For Automaker's Tech, Bitcoin, Semi PlansI-Mab Poised To Capitalize On Growing Oncology Sector, Needham Says In Bullish Initiation© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Volkswagen's Plan to Beat Tesla Could Crush Other Electric-Car Stocks

    Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) on Monday shared more parts of its plan to become the world's largest seller of electric vehicles (EVs) by mid-decade -- specifically, the parts that explain where all of the batteries will come from, and where all these new electric VWs will recharge. While much of what VW announced is focused on Europe, it will have global implications, not only for VW, but also for all other companies that are already in or planning to enter the EV space. First and foremost, VW is working with partners to improve battery-system performance and cost all the way down to the cell level.

  • Ukraine faces record COVID deaths, PM urges tighter restrictions

    Ukraine registered a record daily high of 289 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, leading the prime minister to urge local authorities to impose stronger restrictions to contain its spread. Ukraine last month prolonged a lockdown until the end of April but allowed regions with fewer COVID-19 cases to ease some curbs. Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said a record number of Ukrainians were taken to hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday - 4,887 people, almost 15% more than the previous highest figure of 4,250 people registered on March 11.

  • In COVID-19 election, Dutch voters ask: Can I keep the pencil?

    An election campaign dominated by COVID-19 and social distancing culminated in a pressing question for Dutch voters on Wednesday: do I get to keep the polling booth red pencil? Across the country people tweeted pictures of the pencil they had taken home after some cities gave each voter a fresh one to mark their ballot and avoid infection risk. Not all voters were so lucky.

  • At least eight killed in head-on collision during police chase, Texas officials say

    Eight people were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

  • Georgia shootings leave 8 dead, mostly women of Asian descent, authorities say

    Shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area Tuesday evening left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said.

  • China protests over Japan, US statement on human rights

    China has protested to the United States and Japan over a joint statement it said “maliciously attacked” its foreign policy and seriously interfered in China’s internal affairs, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was “strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposed” to the statement.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: Jurors to be questioned about knowledge of city's $27M settlement with George Floyd's family

    Jurors in Derek Chauvin's trial were set to reappear before the judge Wednesday after Minneapolis announced a settlement with George Floyd's family.

  • Clarity for Catholics: It's OK to get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine – if it's the only one available

    Catholics can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, despite its link to cells from an aborted fetus, if that's all that's available, Vatican says.

  • Team NZ accepts first challenge for next America's Cup

    Team New Zealand no sooner had retained the America’s Cup in the 36th Cup Match than it accepted the first challenge for the 37th Cup. Team New Zealand sails for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron which has formally accepted the new challenge. While the RNZYS didn’t reveal Wednesday who the challenger is, local reports have suggested it will be the Royal Yacht Squadron of Britain.

  • Thailand says $11M seized in wildlife trafficking sting

    Thailand's anti-money laundering authorities said Wednesday they have seized or frozen more than 330 million baht ($11 million) worth of assets in a sting operation against a suspected wildlife trafficking ring. The March 12 operation targeted Boonchai Bach, a Vietnamese and Thai citizen who was arrested in 2018 but later got his conviction for trafficking in rhino horns and other contraband reversed. Thai law gives police wide latitude to seize property that authorities suspect comes from illegal activities.

  • Kelly Clarkson uses a secret weapon, Gwen Stefani, against Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'

    Gwen Stefani and season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli both "returned" to NBC's "The Voice" Monday night in very different fashions.

  • A declassified US intelligence report threw cold water on Republican conspiracy theories about mail-in ballots

    The report flew in the face of Trump and Bill Barr's suggestion that foreign actors produced fake mail ballots to rig the 2020 election.

  • Mexico expects U.S. response to AstraZeneca vaccine request on Friday

    The U.S. government is expected to respond by Friday to Mexico's request to share doses of stockpiled AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, a senior Mexican official said Tuesday, as Canadian authorities also seek extra doses from their southern neighbor. Reuters reported this week that Mexico had asked for extra shipments of the British-developed vaccine, since it has yet to be approved for use in the United States. "I'd say we've made good progress, but the details, figures, provisions, won't be known until Friday," Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters on Tuesday morning.

  • Yaphet Kotto, ‘Alien’ and ‘Live and Let Die’ actor, dies at 81

    The acclaimed Kotto made memorable appearances in a range of classics on both the big and small screen. Enigmatic screen star Yaphet Kotto has died at the age of 81. Kotto, who may have been best known for his role as Dennis Parker in the original 1979 Alien film, was known for playing tough guys on screen.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.