Battling COVID-19 in California as infections surge to pandemic high
An emergency physician breaks down the COVID-19 crisis in California and explains why omicron is more contagious than the delta variant.
An emergency physician breaks down the COVID-19 crisis in California and explains why omicron is more contagious than the delta variant.
In September 2020, as the second season of Cheer was filming, Jerry Harris was arrested and charged with production of child pornography. Here's the latest on the case.
Whether it's the flu, common cold or omicron variant of COVID-19, things like a thermometer, a water bottle and a heating pad can help ease symptoms.
A woman claimed on Instagram that she found $300,000 in a duffel bag Nelly lost—and that she was only given $100 when she returned it. Nelly has now responded.
A Georgia sheriff’s deputy in middle Georgia has been “suspended without pay pending termination” after allegedly calling murder victim Ahmaud Arbery a “criminal” on social […]
Shortly before the New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took aim at him over play-calling.
Writer-director Ti West's movie stars Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, and Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi).
Two Crimson Tide coaches are accepting promotions at there big-time programs.
Scott Olson/GettyDonald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR on Tuesday after he was repeatedly called out on his baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.A video of the interview, published Wednesday morning, shows Trump becoming increasingly irritated as NPR’s Steve Inskeep asks him why he’s still pushing debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat.After Inskeep told the ex-president that his fraud claims have repeatedly been proven false, the reporter a
The Alabama coach's Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the national championship game.
It looks like another storm, on Friday, will mostly miss this region.
Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping elections reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios.Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try to bypass Senate procedures that are blocking their agenda. But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting r
"It’s the most expensive ride you will ever take and it can ruin people financially for years."View Entire Post ›
Goldie Hawn, 76, flashes her killer arms as she cuddles with her puppy in a new Instagram photo. Exercising daily—even if it's just 15 minutes—keeps her fit.
The comedian loves to celebrate life in very unique environments. But mainly naked on a snow mountain.
He’s headed to another Power Five school.
"The attraction to younger people, children exactly, is an issue. And there have been times that I've attracted that," revealed Shauna Rae.
After just one season in Indianapolis, one of the Colts' most-beloved former players wants his old team to move on.
“There’s always someone bigger and fiercer!”
Headaches are one of the most common symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Here's why, and what it feels like.
A judge told a man who admitted to sexually assaulting a shackled inmate to chose between jail or the military, saying: "You are under the gun, young man."