Battling COVID-19 proving deadly for Peru's doctor corps

  • Javier Casana leaves flowers on the portrait of his uncle Jorge Luis Casana, 62, a doctor who died from COVID-19, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The Peruvian Medical College reported that at least 11 doctors have died during the first days of 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
  • A doctor lies on the street as she allows blood to drip from her hand during a protest outside the Health Ministry headquarters in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Health workers are demanding better salaries and more personal protection equipment as they treat patients with the new coronavirus during the pandemic's second wave. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • A health worker attends a patient inside the ICU for COVID-19 at Alberto Sabogal Hospital in Callao, Peru, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. While new coronavirus cases rise to about 1,500 per day, ICU beds in Peru's hospitals have collapsed, with only six left in the capital, according to the Ombudsman's Office. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Funeral home workers carry the coffin of Pedro Miguel Infante Vilchez, 80, who died from COVID-19, to the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemetery in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
  • Nurses transport a patient amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the entrance of Alberto Sabogal Hospital in Callao, Peru, Monday, Jan 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • People sleep next to their empty oxygen tanks as many wait for the refill shop to open in Callao, Peru, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some said they arrived to get in line on Sunday after the store closed to be first on Monday, while others missed out on Sunday's allotments of refills, approximately 80 tanks, and stayed a second day to wait. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
1 / 6

Virus Outbreak Peru

Javier Casana leaves flowers on the portrait of his uncle Jorge Luis Casana, 62, a doctor who died from COVID-19, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The Peruvian Medical College reported that at least 11 doctors have died during the first days of 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
REGINA GARCIA CANO and MAURICIO MUÑOZ

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Black-and-white pictures of dozens of men and women, some in their 30s and others much older, line the perimeter of a bright yellow building overlooking the Pacific, a two-story-tall black ribbon covering part of the facade and a Peruvian flag at a half-staff near the door.

The makeshift memorial is for fallen “pandemic soldiers” — doctors who have died since the coronavirus struck this South American nation last year and unraveled the public health care system.

“Our country, like the other countries in the world, is not prepared for this pandemic. Even more so, the most affected are developing countries like ours,” said Dr. Gerardo Campos, a spokesman for the Medical College of Peru.

The college represents physicians and its headquarters is the site of the memorial, where a cleaning worker wearing a face mask recently dusted off each photo and placed flowers in front of them.

“Peru has been deeply affected, and within population groups, those on the front line are the doctors — the first-line soldiers who have battled COVID," Campos added. "We have had great losses. ... The Medical College has been seen affected in its entirety.”

More than 260 doctors have died from the virus in Peru. Their colleagues blame the deaths on a lack of proper personal protective equipment and what they say is the government's abandonment of the health care system. In January alone, the virus has killed at least 10 doctors, five of whom worked in the capital of Lima.

The Andean country was one of the worst-hit in the region by the pandemic during 2020 and is now experiencing a resurgence in cases. The country of 32.5 million people has recorded more than 1.1 million coronavirus cases and over 40,100 deaths related to COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

A revolving door of patients, long work shifts, shortage of medical supplies, including oxygen, and lack of protective equipment at hospitals across the country has affected the mental health of doctors. Doctors now warn that Peru could face a crisis of physicians if the government does not take the appropriate steps.

“A healthy doctor will cure practically the majority of our population,” Campos said. “I would ask the government to reconcile, to consider, to work together. I believe that we have valuable people — experts, epidemiologists, specialists in infections, specialists in intensive care, specialists in emergency medicine — who with adequate health policies can work together for the well-being of our general population.”

Health care professionals have been mounting an open-ended national protest for weeks to press their complaints about inadequate salaries, poor benefits and other working conditions. On a recent afternoon, wearing scrubs, gowns, face masks and face shields, they marched in Lima surrounded by police in riot gear. They held signs asking for pay raises and expressed their demands through a megaphone.

“Second wave of COVID and there is no increase in the 2021 budget,” read one sign that included a photo of a hospital hallway packed with patients.

More than a million health care workers have contracted COVID-19 across Latin America, according to the Pan American Health Organization. At least 4,000, most of them women, have died.

“They’ve worked harder – under more grueling circumstances – than ever before," Carissa Etienne, the organization’s director, said Wednesday during a virtual news conference. "Many have risked their own lives and those of their families to care for those who are sick, and their heroic efforts have saved many COVID patients.”

In an attempt to increase the pressure on the Peruvian government, at least four doctors began a hunger strike earlier this month outside the Ministry of Health. They are staying in tents on the sidewalk, and at least one of them has been hooked up to an IV with fluids.

“Doctors die every day. Dentists die every day. Nurses die every day. It is something that outrages us because we are really on the front line of this pandemic,” said Dr. Teodoro Quiñones, who is among those on the hunger strike and is secretary general of the union that represents doctors who work in Peru’s public hospitals. “We are really concerned about how the pandemic is being managed.”

Lying on a mattress in a tent, Quiñones said doctors do not believe Peru can carry out a successful vaccination campaign when considering that officials have not been able to solve oxygen supply woes at hospitals for the past 10 months.

More than 120 nurses have died as a result of the pandemic in Peru, according to the union that represents them. It's unclear how many dentists and other health workers have died because of the public health emergency.

Experts say Peru’s second wave of coronavirus cases was driven by the large protests in November that generated political chaos in Peru — and led to the naming of three presidents in a week — as well as holiday gatherings. The surge prompted officials to issue new lockdown measures that will go into effect Sunday.

Dr. Yesenia Ramos works at a hospital in a remote region in Peru’s jungle that is accessible only by airplane. She said her hospital treats COVID-19 and non-COVID patients and has lost 23 doctors, most of them specialists.

“It’s not fair,” Ramos said. “We have the right to life, and we have the right to take good care of our insured patients as it should be.”

___

Garcia Cano reported from Mexico City and Muñoz reported from Lima. Associated Press writer Gisela Salomon contributed to this report from Miami.

Latest Stories

  • Black National Guardsman describes being deployed to protect Biden’s inauguration: 'I just felt this huge sense of pride'

    As most of the 25,000 National Guardsmen who were called upon to protect Washington, D.C., during the presidential inauguration began heading home this week, one Black service member agreed to speak to Yahoo News about the experience of protecting the nation’s capital in the wake of a pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill. 

  • Congress prepares for major fight over voting laws in the wake of Trump's false fraud claims

    Former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” about a stolen election may have been discredited over and over in the courts, and disgraced by the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the corrosive effect of his dishonesty will linger on, complicating efforts to strengthen American elections.

  • Mike Pence, wife Karen reportedly homeless, couch-surfing in Indiana

    Word has it the former Second Family is staying at the Indiana governor’s cabin or crashing with kinfolk back in their home state. Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are reportedly looking for a new home after their free, taxpayer-funded housing officially ended just over a week ago. The story was originally shared by Business Insider but reposted to other outlets: Pence is reportedly staying at a cabin that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb uses as a retreat, while two other Indiana Republican insiders say that the former second-in-command and ex-Second Lady are staying with family.

  • Biden's plan to replace government fleet with electric vehicles won't be so easy

    President Biden's plan to replace the government’s fleet of 650,000 cars and trucks with electric vehicles assembled in the U.S. by union workers is easier said than done. Why it matters: The populist "Buy American" message sounds good, but the vehicles Biden wants are still several years away and his purchase criteria would require an expensive overhaul of automakers' manufacturing strategies, not to mention a reversal of fortune for labor organizers long stymied by Tesla and other non-union companies.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Reality check: Right now, not a single model fits the president's criteria: battery-powered, made in America, by union workers. * Tesla produces the vast majority of EVs in the U.S., and all of its models contain at least 55% American-made parts, according to federal data. But Tesla doesn't have a union and CEO Elon Musk has run afoul of federal labor laws. * General Motors' Chevrolet Bolt is the only U.S.-built EV made by union labor. But it's made mostly with parts imported from Korea. Just 24% of the content is considered domestic. * The Nissan Leaf, another popular EV, is made in Tennessee. But the factory is non-union and only 35% of the parts are domestic. "Made in America" itself is confusing, because current rules governing "domestic" content include parts made in both the U.S. and Canada. * Under the American Automobile Labeling Act, passed in 1992, every car requires a label disclosing where the car was assembled, the percentage of equipment from the U.S. and Canada combined, and the country where the engine and transmission were built. * The newly passed US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement adds another layer of rules about the origin of parts.Biden wants to change the whole system of determining whether a federal vehicle is "American." * Today, the government requires federal vehicles to have at least 50 percent of their components made in America, but loopholes allow the most valuable parts like engines or steel to be manufactured elsewhere, Biden told reporters Monday. * He wants a higher threshold and tighter rules that would directly benefit American workers. Be smart: It's all doable, but definitely not within Biden's four-year term in office. * "It just doesn't add up," said Joe Langley, a forecasting analyst for IHS Markit. "The product is still a few years away." * And replacing 650,000 federal vehicles with EVs would require an increase in U.S. investment through the whole supply chain, including electric motors, batteries and vehicles — all of which will take time, Langley said. * Union leaders are glad Biden is focused on the industry's future. "He sees new technology as a way to grow our industry and our economy," a spokesperson for the United Auto Workers told Axios.Some of that investment is already happening. GM, for example, is overhauling several factories to produce electric vehicles in Tennessee and Michigan. Ford will make its upcoming e-Transit van in Missouri. * But GM, Ford and Stellantis (the newly merged FiatChrysler and Peugeot) just recently committed to build more EVs at union factories in Canada. * And Ford is ramping up production of its highly anticipated Mustang Mach-E in Mexico. What to watch: There could be some surprise winners from Biden's plan. * A handful of well-funded EV startups such as Lordstown Motors, Rivian and Workhorse are developing plug-in commercial vehicles like vans and trucks — things that are often needed in government fleets. * "This could put wind in the sails of a lot of new startups," said Langley.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies

    The new Biden administration has yet not disclosed the secrets of Area 51 or explained what the Air Force really knows about UFOs, but it did clarify, at least, the mystery of the vanished "Diet Coke button" former President Donald Trump would use to summon refreshments in the Oval Office. The usher button, as it is formally known, is not gone, even if it is no longer used to summon Diet Cokes, a White House official tells Politico. The White House official "unfortunately wouldn't say what Biden will use the button for," Politico's Daniel Lippman writes, suggesting Biden might summon Orange Gatorade and not the obvious answer, ice cream — or, let's get real, coffee. What's more, there are evidently two usher buttons in the Oval Office, one at the Resolute Desk and the other next to the chair by the fireplace, a former White House official told Politico, adding that Trump didn't actually use the Diet Coke button all that much because "he would usually just verbally ask the valets, who were around all day, for what he needed." In any case, it is not the placement of the button that matters, of course, but how you use it. And Biden will presumably know better than to order ice cream treats during a top-secret national security briefing. More stories from theweek.comSarah Huckabee Sanders' shameless campaign for governorMitch McConnell is the GOATThe left's fake Senate majority

  • Let's Answer Dr. Jill Biden's Call to 'Join Forces'

    "Our veterans, families and caregivers will benefit from the return of Joining Forces, and our nation will as well."

  • Pediatrician fatally shot doctor, himself after hostage situation at Texas office, police say

    Bharat Narumanchi, who had recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer, had just visited the doctor's office last week to apply for a volunteer position.

  • Veteran activists campaign for Biden's immigration reform

    Immigrant rights activists energized by a new Democratic administration and majorities on Capitol Hill are gearing up for a fresh political battle to push through a proposed bill from President Joe Biden that would open a pathway to citizenship for up to 11 million people. The multimillion-dollar #WeAreHome campaign was launched Monday by national groups including United We Dream and the United Farm Workers Foundation. “We are home,” a young woman's voice declares in the first video spot showing immigrants in essential jobs such as cleaning and health care.

  • Jill Biden spent her first week as First Lady reshaping the role. Melania Trump spent hers isolated in a tower

    New first lady signals she will be an active and constant presence in the White House - drawing stark contrasts to her predecessor

  • Far-Right 'Proud Boy' leader arrested ahead of Capitol riots revealed to have been police informer

    The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group has been unmasked as a "prolific" former FBI informant. Enrique Tarrio, 36, worked undercover exposing a human trafficking ring, and helped with drug and gambling cases, according to court documents. Tarrio's documented involvement with law enforcement related to the period 2012 -2014. There was no evidence of him cooperating after that. But the revelation raised further questions over why police did not take further steps to secure the US Capitol ahead of the riots on Jan 6. At least half a dozen members of the Proud Boys were arrested over involvement in the riots. Tarrio denied ever being an informer, telling Reuters: "I don’t know any of this. I don’t recall any of this."

  • Turkey-Greece talks held in 'very positive' atmosphere, Ankara says

    Bilateral talks between Turkey and Greece to resolve long-standing maritime disputes, which resumed on Monday after a five-year hiatus, were held in a "very positive" atmosphere, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday. Speaking at a news conference in Ankara with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney, Cavusoglu said the talks had focused on "whatever was discussed in the first 60 rounds", and urged Greece to refrain from "provocations" at a time when Ankara was trying to establish a positive agenda with the EU.

  • Biden showed his years of Senate experience by winning a filibuster fight without saying a word

    Analysis: Biden had nothing to gain and everything to lose from fighting a quixotic war over the filibuster just days into his presidency.

  • US puts hold on foreign arms sales, including F-35s to UAE

    The Biden administration has put a temporary hold on several major foreign arms sales initiated by former President Donald Trump. Officials say that among the deals being paused is a massive $23 billion transfer of stealth F-35 fighters to the United Arab Emirates. The new administration is reviewing the sales but has not made any determination about whether they will actually go through, the State Department said.

  • Four teenagers arrested over ‘live-streamed’ murder of 15-year-old girl in Walmart

    ‘There appeared to be no remorse,’ says Calcasieu Parish sheriff Tony Mancus

  • Canada to unveil more steps to restrict foreign travel, provinces impatient with delay

    Canada will soon make foreign travel harder in a bid to clamp down on the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday without giving details, prompting major provinces to demand action. A second wave of coronavirus is sweeping Canada and health officials say some hospitals run the risk of being overwhelmed. Trudeau is urging Canadians not to travel abroad and said Ottawa intended to introduce more restrictions.

  • Here Are The Brightest Decor Buys of the Season

    Let’s get loudOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Army Rolls Out Army Green Uniform Wear Guidelines, Renames Combat Patch

    Troops have until Oct. 1, 2027, to purchase the AGSU, after which the ASU will become the Army's optional dress uniform.

  • Biden to increase coronavirus vaccine doses to states from 8.6M to 10M per week

    In remarks on Tuesday, President Biden said his administration will increase COVID-19 vaccine doses to states from 8.6 million to 10 million every week. He also said that states and territories will get a three-week forecast of vaccine supply.

  • Man hits 2 deer with new car, then he hits $2M in lottery

    An unlucky start to a North Carolina man’s day turned upside down when he discovered he won a $2 million lottery prize hours after hitting two deer with his new car. Anthony Dowe, of Leland, had an accident on his way to work, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a statement Tuesday.

  • Biden’s new sign language interpreter runs a right-wing Facebook group and has been pictured in a MAGA hat

    One video featuring Heather Mewshaw is titled ‘Joe Biden is literally and legally not the President elect’