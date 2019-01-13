Here’s What Bauhaus International (Holdings) Limited’s (HKG:483) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Bauhaus International (Holdings) Limited’s (HKG:483) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Bauhaus International (Holdings) has a price to earnings ratio of 14.25, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.0%.

View our latest analysis for Bauhaus International (Holdings)

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bauhaus International (Holdings):

P/E of 14.25 = HK$1.28 ÷ HK$0.090 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Bauhaus International (Holdings)’s earnings per share fell by 57% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 26% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

How Does Bauhaus International (Holdings)’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Bauhaus International (Holdings) has a higher P/E than the average (10.1) P/E for companies in the luxury industry.

SEHK:483 PE PEG Gauge January 13th 19 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Bauhaus International (Holdings) shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Bauhaus International (Holdings)’s P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Bauhaus International (Holdings)’s HK$79m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Bauhaus International (Holdings)’s P/E Ratio

Bauhaus International (Holdings) trades on a P/E ratio of 14.2, which is above the HK market average of 10.3. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!