Baumart Holdings (ASX:BMH) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Baumart Holdings (ASX:BMH) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Baumart Holdings Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2019, Baumart Holdings had AU$186k in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$103k. That means it had a cash runway of around 22 months as of June 2019. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Baumart Holdings Growing?

Given our focus on Baumart Holdings's cash burn, we're delighted to see that it reduced its cash burn by a nifty 95%. And revenue is up 34% in that same period; also a good sign. Considering these factors, we're fairly impressed by its growth trajectory. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how Baumart Holdings is building its business over time.

How Easily Can Baumart Holdings Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Baumart Holdings seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash to drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Baumart Holdings's cash burn of AU$103k is about 0.3% of its AU$33m market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Baumart Holdings's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Baumart Holdings's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even though its cash runway wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn, which seems to be under control. For us, it's always important to consider risks around cash burn rates. But investors should look at a whole range of factors when researching a new stock. For example, it could be interesting to see how much the Baumart Holdings CEO receives in total remuneration.