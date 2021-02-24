Bausch: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) _ Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $153 million in its fourth quarter.

The Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.33 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $560 million, or $1.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.03 billion.

Bausch expects full-year revenue in the range of $8.6 billion to $8.9 billion.

Bausch shares have climbed 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

