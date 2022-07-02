Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$1.8m in the last 12 months

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bausch Health Companies

The insider Steven Miller made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$24.24 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$8.53. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Bausch Health Companies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Bausch Health Companies Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Bausch Health Companies. Specifically, insider Andrew von Eschenbach bought US$51k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Bausch Health Companies

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Bausch Health Companies insiders own 10.0% of the company, currently worth about US$307m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bausch Health Companies Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Bausch Health Companies insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bausch Health Companies. Be aware that Bausch Health Companies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

