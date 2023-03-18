Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bausch Health Companies Inc.'s (NYSE:BHC) future prospects. Bausch Health Companies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. On 31 December 2022, the US$2.8b market-cap company posted a loss of US$225m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Bausch Health Companies will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 7 of the American Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Bausch Health Companies is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$53m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 66% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Bausch Health Companies' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that by and large a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Bausch Health Companies currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

