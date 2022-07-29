Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) received a devastating body blow on Thursday when a U.S. federal court judge invalidated some key patents on its largest product Xifaxan for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome. The judgement was oral, and full details are not available yet, but Bausch's stock plummeted more than 50% following the news before trading was halted. Trading has resumed today, but the stock is still down.





Bausch Receives a Mortal Blow

According to early reports, Judge Richard G. Andrews of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware ruled Thursday that some key patent claims involving Xifaxan are invalid, but he upheld others related to treating neurological symptoms of liver disease, a minor indication.

Norwich Phamaceuticals Inc., a subsidary of Alvogen Korea Co. Ltd. (XKRX:002250), was the company challenging the Bausch patents. Norwichs proposed generic will induce infringement of the asserted [hepatic encephalopathy] patent claims, and would induce infringement of the asserted [irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea], and Polymorph patent claims if they were valid, according to the oral order. Norwich has failed to show that the asserted HE claims are obvious and that they lack adequate written description. The asserted Polymorph and IBS-D claims are invalid as obvious.

So basically, the judge has ruled that the use patents of IBS are invalid due to obviousness. He also ruled that the polymorph patents (which describe the shape or form of the molecule) are invalid. This ruling will enable Norwich to come out with a generic much faster, in the 2024-2025 timeframe rather than the 2029 timeframe as the market was originally computing. This has the effect of drastically lowering the enterprise value of the Bausch Health.

Recently, Bausch was in the process of separating its eye care business Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) as a stand-alone company. Bausch + Lomb is considered the most valuable part of Bausch Health. Bausch Health did an IPO of Bausch + Lomb on May 6, where it sold 10% of the total shares for $18 apiece. The IPO proceeds (about $600 million) are to be used by the parent company for debt reduction. The parent company also plans to sell another 10% of Bausch + Lomb stock and then spin off 80% of the remaining shares to shareholders.

As of right now, Baush Health owns 90% of Baush + Lomb. All the value ascribed to the parent company shares can now be attributed to the 90% of Baush + Lomb shares that it holds. In fact, after Bausch + Lomb shares are accounted for, the remaining value of Bausch Health shares is negative.

Even though Xifaxan is Bausch Health's most important product, theoretically even a 100% loss of Xifaxan revenues (which in unlikely) should not have had such a drastic effect on the stock. However, investors are thinking ahead and dumping Bausch Health shares because the problem now is that given the patent ruling, it looks unlikely the Bausch + Lomb shares will be distributed to shareholders. Debt holders are now likely to stop the distribution of Bausch + Lomb shares as originally planned because they would not like to lose this collateral to the debt given Bausch Health's drastically weakened financial position.

The following gurus have taken large positions in Bausch Health prior to the Bausch + Lomb distribution. The hedge fund manager John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio) is the chairman of Bausch Health.

Guru Portfolio Date Current Shares % of Shares outstanding % of Total Assets Managed Comment Carl Icahn 2022-03-31 34,721,118 9.61 3.63% John Paulson 2022-03-31 25,839,035 7.15 18.18% ValueAct Holdings LP 2022-03-31 14,430,901 3.99 4.54% Reduce -7.59% Larry Robbins 2022-03-31 9,256,661 2.56 4.28% Reduce -25.96%





This is a disaster scernario for Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio), Paulson and other gurus who had bought in heavily into the company hoping to get a piece of Bausch + Lomb on the cheap. According to GuruFocus data, Icahan is estimated to have invested $950 million in Bausch Health at approximately $27 a share.

Until recently, Bausch Health's management was very optimistic on prevailing in the patent litigation and appears to be caught by surprise. While they have indicated that they will appeal the ruling, the market is obivously not giving this statement much credibility. There is a high likelihood that the company will now become a zombie company with its holding of Bausch + Lomb shares being gradually sold to pay off the debt holders. This will create an overhang over Bausch + Lomb shares in the coming months.

However, in the long run, Bausch + Lomb shares should recover. The odds againt the parent company are formidable and are now basically an option on Bausch Health prevailing on an appeal - not a great scenario in my opinion.

