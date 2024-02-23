Bauxite High School paraprofessional arrested, accused of giving student controlled substances

BAUXITE, Ark. – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said a paraprofessional at Bauxite High School was arrested for allegedly providing controlled substances to a student.

Authorities said the school resource officer assigned to Bauxite High School was told about an incident involving a paraprofessional providing a student with a vape cartridge.

Officials said the paraprofessional was given a citation for contributing to the delinquency of a minor because of the incident.

After getting the citation, police said she then resigned from her position and was escorted off school property.

According to the SCSO, further investigation revealed that the paraprofessional had provided controlled substances to a student on a previous occasion. Officials said she was then arrested on Thursday.

The person is facing multiple charges, including providing minors with tobacco products, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, endangering the welfare of minor, tampering with physical evidence, delivery of a schedule IV or schedule V controlled substance and delivery of a schedule VI controlled substance.

