Angela Merkel's rivals see AstraZeneca chaos as signal to seize her crown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Huggler
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bavaria&#39;s State Premier Markus Soeder takes off his face mask as he attends a video-conferenced meeting with his Bavarian cabinet on March 16, 2021 in Munich, southern Germany. (Photo by Peter Kneffel / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PETER KNEFFEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) - PETER KNEFFEL/AFP
Bavaria's State Premier Markus Soeder takes off his face mask as he attends a video-conferenced meeting with his Bavarian cabinet on March 16, 2021 in Munich, southern Germany. (Photo by Peter Kneffel / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PETER KNEFFEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) - PETER KNEFFEL/AFP

When Markus Söder, the Bavarian regional leader, broke ranks with Angela Merkel over Germany’s decision to suspend use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, it was more than just frustration at a flawed policy.

It was a sign Mr Söder, the chancellor’s loyal ally throughout the pandemic, believes his moment has come to seize the crown for himself.

“I know so many people who would take the AstraZeneca jab right now,” he told German television. “I would take it immediately.”

His message couldn’t have been clearer. Only last month Mrs Merkel rejected calls to have the jab live on television in order to counter German public scepticism.

Never mind that, as she pointed out, at the time the vaccine was not approved for her age group in Germany. What the public remembers is that she turned it down.

And now here was Mr Söder to say that he was prepared to do what she was not. He was telling Germans that he is the leader waiting in the wings, ready to steer them out of the current rudderless chaos.

German commentators have been asking for some time when some one will have the courage to do what Mrs Merkel herself did when she called on her own mentor Helmut Kohl to step down in the wake of a party corruption scandal in 1999.

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 14, 2020 file photo, German Chancellor Angela, left, and Markus Soeder, right, Governour of the German state of Bavaria, talk during a boat tour in Priem Am Chiemsee, Germany. Two German state election defeats have put the spotlight on chances of a government without Chancellor Angela Merkel&#39;s bloc after September&#39;s national vote. CSU leader Markus Soeder, the governor of Bavaria and one of two serious contenders to be the center-right candidate to replace Merkel, described the results as a &#xe2;&#x80;&#x9c;wake-up call.&#xe2;&#x80;&#x9d; (Peter Kneffel/Pool via AP, File) - Peter Kneffel/&#xa0;Pool DPA
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 14, 2020 file photo, German Chancellor Angela, left, and Markus Soeder, right, Governour of the German state of Bavaria, talk during a boat tour in Priem Am Chiemsee, Germany. Two German state election defeats have put the spotlight on chances of a government without Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc after September's national vote. CSU leader Markus Soeder, the governor of Bavaria and one of two serious contenders to be the center-right candidate to replace Merkel, described the results as a âwake-up call.â (Peter Kneffel/Pool via AP, File) - Peter Kneffel/ Pool DPA

That was the moment Mrs Merkel crossed the rubicon and seized control of her party, and eventually the chancellery for herself.

And now, it seems, Mr Söder’s defence of the AstraZeneca vaccine is his attempt to do the same. There will be no blood on the carpets. Mrs Merkel is stepping down as chancellor after September's elections. This is all about who succeeds her.

At first, the pandemic seemed to rejuvenate Mrs Merkel. When she went on television to address the nation last year, she was able to connect with ordinary citizens in a way that eluded Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, and when Germany escaped the first wave with fewer deaths than its European neighbours, she basked in a nation’s gratitude, her approval ratings back to their old dizzy heights.

But all that seems a long time ago now. Her decision to entrust vaccine orders to the European Union has changed everything, leaving Germany months behind the UK and US, and struggling to catch up. After almost four months of lockdown her only message to Germans is that they must steel themselves for “three or four more difficult months ahead."

For the first time in her long reign, Mrs Merkel seems dazed and unable to respond. Power and authority are visibly draining from her.

Bavaria&#39;s State Premier and leader of Germany&#39;s conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) party Markus Soeder drinks from a beer mug as he attends the CSU&#39;s political Ash Wednesday meeting on February 17, 2021 in Passau, southern Germany, amid the novel coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic. - Due to the pandemic, the traditional meeting is taking place as an online event. (Photo by Peter Kneffel / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PETER KNEFFEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) - PETER KNEFFEL/AFP
Bavaria's State Premier and leader of Germany's conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) party Markus Soeder drinks from a beer mug as he attends the CSU's political Ash Wednesday meeting on February 17, 2021 in Passau, southern Germany, amid the novel coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic. - Due to the pandemic, the traditional meeting is taking place as an online event. (Photo by Peter Kneffel / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PETER KNEFFEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) - PETER KNEFFEL/AFP

It is into that breach that Mr Söder hopes he can step. Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrat party (CDU) elected Armin Laschet as its new leader in January, and for a time he seemed destined to succeed her as chancellor.

But a quirk in the German political system means parties nominate their candidates for chancellor separately from the leadership. And devastating results in regional elections at the weekend could have finished off Mr Laschet’s hopes.

Historic losses in two of the party’s traditional heartlands were probably more a verdict from voters on Mrs Merkel’s handling of the pandemic than Mr Laschet’s leadership, but he has been curiously absent in the wake of the defeats, not even bothering to show up in front of the cameras as the results came in on Sunday.

The party may well decide it can’t risk going into September’s national elections with such an invisible candidate for chancellor. As leader of the CDU’s Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU) Mr Söder is the only obvious alternative.

He has played a waiting game, letting his rivals see each other off. Friedrich Merz, the darling of German big business, had his hopes dashed when he was beaten to the party leadership by Mr Laschet.

The only other contender, Jens Spahn, has self-destructed with his miserable performance as health minister. He is facing calls to resign, and probably signed his own political suicide note when he announced Germany was suspending AstraZeneca vaccinations.

North Rhine-Westphalia&#39;s State Premier and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Armin Laschet addresses a press conference to inform about the situation during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and about further measures in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on March 16, 2021. (Photo by Marcel Kusch / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MARCEL KUSCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) - MARCEL KUSCH/AFP
North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Armin Laschet addresses a press conference to inform about the situation during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and about further measures in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on March 16, 2021. (Photo by Marcel Kusch / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MARCEL KUSCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) - MARCEL KUSCH/AFP

Mr Söder, ever the consummate politician, made a point of defending Mr Spahn in public even as he knifed him in the back with his pledge he was ready to take the vaccine.

Details of private party discussions carefully leaked to the German press suggest that it is Mr Söder who has been pressing for a quicker vaccine roll-out while Mr Spahn hesitated and Mr Laschet tried to silence his criticisms.

Mrs Merkel for her part has been more than willing to indulge the idea of Mr Söder as crown prince, travelling to Bavaria for a series of carefully staged photo ops with him at a baroque palace last year.

The two were not always so close. Mr Söder was one of the most vocal critics of Mrs Merkel's controversial “open-door” migrant policy, and at one time he seemed ready to break with the CDU over it.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn addresses a press conference at the Health Ministry in Berlin on March 15, 2021 as it was announced that Germany had halted the use of the AstraZeneca&#39;s coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine. - Germany on March 15 halted the use of AstraZeneca&#39;s coronavirus vaccine after reported blood clotting incidents in Europe, saying that a closer look was necessary. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images) - JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP
German Health Minister Jens Spahn addresses a press conference at the Health Ministry in Berlin on March 15, 2021 as it was announced that Germany had halted the use of the AstraZeneca's coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine. - Germany on March 15 halted the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reported blood clotting incidents in Europe, saying that a closer look was necessary. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images) - JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP

But he trims his opinions to the times: when his party lost votes to the Greens in 2018’s Bavarian elections he famously woke up the next morning a born again environmentalist, and in no time was pledging to save the endangered German bee.

The pandemic was no different. Sensing that Mrs Merkel had caught the national mood last year, he reinvented himself as her most dependable ally. “Anyone who thinks they can win the national elections by breaking with Angela Merkel is fundamentally mistaken,” he said as recently as January. “Merkel votes are only possible with Merkel policies.”

Yet break with her he has. His move over the AstraZeneca vaccine suggests he has learned a valuable lesson from the veteran chancellor: that when the moment comes, all that matters is who is ready to seize it.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. to weigh in as post-Brexit row threatens Northern Ireland peace

    The Good Friday Agreement has kept Northern Ireland peaceful for almost 23 years, and kept the Irish border open. Now a post-Brexit spat is awakening old demons.

  • Libya's new interim PM takes office

    Libya's new interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah pledged to unite divided Libya as he was sworn in Monday, preparing to steer the war-torn country to December elections.

  • 'We are hungry': Lebanese protest worsening economic crisis

    Outraged protesters returned to the streets of Lebanon's capital Tuesday, blocking roads with burning tires and garbage containers as the currency continued to plummet to all-time lows and the country’s financial crisis intensified. “Lebanon’s political leaders need to put aside their partisan brinkmanship and form a government that will quickly implement critical and long-needed reforms, restore investor confidence, and rescue the country’s economy,” she said.

  • Interim Libya government assumes power after smooth handover

    A transitional government in conflict-stricken Libya took power in the capital Tripoli on Tuesday, officially beginning a tenure designed to end with democratic elections late this year. Fayez Sarraj, head of the outgoing United Nations-supported administration in western Libya, transferred power to Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and Mohammad Younes Menfi, who chairs a three-member Presidential Council. The ceremony in Tripoli came a day after Dbeibah and his Cabinet were sworn in before lawmakers and Libya’s top judges in the eastern town of Tobruk.

  • Russia stoked Ukraine allegations, used Trump allies to undermine Biden, U.S. intel agencies say

    Iran also aimed to interfere in last year's election, according to the long-awaited postmortem, while a minority opinion says China "took at least some steps to undermine" Donald Trump.

  • UN: Yemen conflict escalates as country speeds toward famine

    The United Nations warned Tuesday that an offensive by Houthi rebels in Yemen has escalated the nearly six-year conflict in the Arab world’s poorest nation as it “speeds towards a massive famine.” U.N. special envoy Martin Griffiths and U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock painted a grim picture of the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Yemen, which is exacerbated by a government blockade of fuel ships entering the country’s main port of Hodeida controlled by the Houthis.

  • Lebanon's protesters back on streets as currency hits new low

    Protesters burned tyres and blocked roads in Beirut on Tuesday as the Lebanese currency crashed past a new milestone. Market dealers said the Lebanese pound was trading at around 15,000 to the dollar, having lost a third of its value in the last two week to stand at barely a 10th of what it was worth in late 2019, when Lebanon's economic and financial crisis erupted. Banks have blocked access to dollar deposits, and poverty is spreading - but fractious politicians have yet to launch a rescue plan that could unlock foreign aid.

  • An early SpaceX engineer crawled inside an imploding rocket on a jet in midair to save the company

    SpaceX was down to its last rocket, which was flying aboard a C-17 jet over the Pacific. When it began to crumple, Zach Dunn dove in headfirst.

  • We will not back down under sanctions, China warns EU

    China warned the European Union on Tuesday against planned EU sanctions for human rights violations, saying Beijing would not yield if Brussels interfered in its internal affairs. EU ambassadors are expected on Wednesday to give the go-ahead for sanctions in response to alleged human rights abuses against China's Uighur Muslim minority. Zhang rejected accusations of persecution and forced labour of Uighurs in China's far west region of Xinjiang, saying "China haters" were spreading lies for political gain.

  • US: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden

    Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November's presidential election, according to a declassified intelligence assessment that found broad efforts by the Kremlin and Iran to shape the outcome of the race but ultimately no evidence that any foreign actor changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process. The report released Tuesday from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence represents the most detailed assessment of the array of foreign threats to the 2020 election.

  • Bachelor Matt James Refuses to Hug Racist Rachael Goodbye in Gutting Finale

    Craig Sjodin/ABCGoing into Monday night, all eyes in Bachelor Nation were on Emmanuel Acho. The former NFL linebacker, sports analyst, and Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man host stepped in to host the “After the Final Rose” special following Matt James’ Bachelor finale after Chris Harrison temporarily stepped away.For most of this season, ABC and Bachelor producer Warner Bros. have refused to address the racism scandal that’s consumed online conversations about this season. As Acho put it Monday night, “Some of these conversations here tonight might make people a little uncomfortable. They won’t be easy. But my hope is that if we can talk openly and honestly, we can take important steps towards mutual understanding and healing.”Early on this season, Bachelor fans uncovered alarming past behavior from this season’s longtime frontrunner, Rachael Kirkconnell; images showed her “liking” troubling social media posts and wearing offensive costumes. The show did not address the rumors on air—but last month Chris Harrison landed in hot water while defending Rachael’s decision to attend an Old South themed party in 2018 during an Extra TV interview with Rachel Lindsay. Both Rachael and Harrison have apologized, and Harrison is on hiatus from the show; Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, has announced that she will step away from the franchise once her contract is over. Matt chose Rachael as his winner on Monday night, as expected. His mother, Patty James, and brother, John James, each had wonderful meetings with both Rachael and runner-up Michelle Young. (Meaning: Patty cried profusely during both, while Matt’s brother remarked on how much this “journey” appears to have changed him.) But Patty, who raised her sons as a single mother, also warned James to remember that love alone cannot sustain a marriage. Matt ultimately decided he couldn’t “get there” with Michelle, and chose to leave the show with Rachael—unengaged but still very much in love.Should ‘The Bachelor’ Fire Chris Harrison? Eight Black Contestants Sound OffIt was only then, two hours in, that the moment fans were really waiting for finally came: Acho opened “After the Final Rose,” vowing to delve into the season’s various controversies and reveal what’s come of Matt and Rachael’s romance.Spoiler-reading fans have known for some time that Matt and Rachael had reportedly split as a result of the photographs of her attending a plantation-themed party in 2018. On “After the Final Rose,” Matt confirmed to Acho that this was the case. “You want to believe that you know your person better than anybody else knows your person,” Matt said. “...You hear things that are heartbreaking and you just pray they’re not true. And then when you find out that they are, it just makes you question everything.” Once Rachael released her apology statement and it sank in that the rumors had been true, Matt said, “I wasn’t okay.” It was in that moment, he said, that he realized “Rachael might not understand what it means to be Black in America.”Being the first Black Bachelor, Matt said, was a lot of pressure—largely because he had to consider how his every move might be interpreted by people for whom “that was the first time having someone like myself in their home.“I think it’s just what we’re conditioned to do as Black men,” Matt said. “Making people comfortable with your blackness and going above and beyond to show that in stature and personality, you’re not as threatening as you come off.”Breaking up with Rachael, Matt said, was “as tough as you can imagine.” But, he added, if in 2018 Rachael didn’t know that attending a plantation-themed party was offensive, “there’s a lot of me you won’t understand. It’s as simple as that.”Throughout his appearance, Matt appeared genuinely pained. His season was never going to fix the franchise’s longstanding race problem, but its outcome has been genuinely shameful nonetheless. At various points, Matt’s eyes filled with tears as Acho, dutifully playing his role as host and, therefore, the man tasked with extracting as much emotion as possible from these cast interviews, prodded him for insight into his emotions. At various points, it became impossible to ignore just how unfair a position the show has placed Matt in: His journey for love has already been tainted by racism, and now he must contend with the emotional fallout on live television for the sake of closure.But that’s not to say that the exercise was pointless: After speaking with Matt, Acho brought in Rachael by herself. If anything could turn this season’s public disgrace into a teachable moment for the show and its conflicted viewer base—too many of whom still defend Rachael—it would be Monday’s conversation between her and Acho.Throughout the sit-down, Acho was pleasant but firm with Rachael—although he did let her off the hook at times. For instance: When he asked Rachael what she was doing to better herself, the contestant conspicuously avoided the question, saying instead that she “could” list off all the resources she’s consulted, but ultimately her actions would be what counted. (Acho did not press Rachael to name even just one resource, or to describe any actions she’s taken in the month since this scandal first erupted.)Rachael said she still loved Matt—but almost as soon as Matt sat down with her and Acho, it became clear that his emotions are still very raw. Multiple times when prodded for even a possibility that he and Rachael might be able to reconcile, Matt seemed to shoot the idea down—the final time by refusing to embrace her goodbye.Matt embraced Rachael when he first came back onstage. She apologized to him for not understanding why he’d been so upset about the photo at first. Matt took a long pause at that point—the first of many, one of which would last for what seemed like an eternity before Acho cut to a commercial break.At first, Matt would only say one thing to Rachael: “It’s heartbreaking and it’s devastating. It’s just... It’s just disappointing.” Acho encouraged Matt to go deeper, at which point he fell into that painfully long silence. Rachael put a hand on his shoulder.After some time, Matt finally told Rachael, “The most disappointing thing for me was having to explain to you why what I saw was problematic, and why I was so upset... When I questioned our relationship, it was in the context of you not fully understanding my blackness, and what it means to be a Black man in America. And what it would mean for our kids.”“This is the last conversation I thought we’d be having,” Matt said. “I didn’t sign up to have this conversation. And I knew that I had to take a step back from you to put in that work that you outlined that you needed to do. And that’s something that you have to do on your own. And that’s why we can’t be in a relationship.”Acho allowed Rachael to make the case to Matt that she is no longer the person that she was in 2018. She said that she joined the show specifically for him—“and that includes every single part of you, and that obviously includes you being a Black man”—and added that “at this point I just don’t see how I can have these same feelings for someone else.”Matt told Rachael that love like what he felt for her doesn’t just disappear, and that he didn’t like seeing her hurt. “But then I ask myself, like, I don’t want to be emotionally responsible for those tears, because it’s like, the work and the reconciliation that needs to be done is one thing I can’t do for you. I know you’re capable of doing it.” ‘The Bachelor’ Should Be Ashamed of What It’s Done to Matt JamesBoth Acho and Matt emphasized that they don’t want Rachael “cancelled.” As Matt put it, “I want them to call you in, and I want you to do this work, because that’s the best thing that can come out of this, and that’s something that she’s got to do on her own.” Before he wrapped the program, Acho asked Rachael to tell Matt whatever she’d like him to hear, should this be the last time they speak. “Since day one,” she said, “all I want is for you to be happy. And I just want what’s best for you, and I am sorry, and I just, I thank God for ever putting you in my life to begin with, and I’ll always be thankful for everything that we shared and the time that we did have together.”Acho then asked Matt if he’d like to hug Rachael goodbye one last time. After one last long pause, Matt simply replied, “I don’t know if it’ll ever not hurt hearing those things.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Myanmar’s dead rises, as firemen flee the country

    A medical student who will now never graduate. The 17-year-old is the latest protester to lose his life in a brutal crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar.Friends and family sang revolutionary songs as they paid their final respects. Khant Nyar Hein lost his life on the outskirts of the capital Yangon on Sunday (March 14), now the bloodiest day of the protests since the February 1st military coup against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Security forces shot dead at least 20 people on Monday after 74 were killed a day earlier, many in a Yangon suburb where Chinese-financed factories were torched. The Chinese embassy said many Chinese staff were injured and trapped in arson attacks by unidentified assailants, and called on Myanmar to protect Chinese property and citizens. China is viewed as being supportive of the military junta that has taken power. Now some of those that don’t support the military government and its increasingly brutal crackdown are fleeing into neighboring India. Among them is Khaw, a fireman, who said he and 20 others joined the protesters after refusing police orders. "On February 18, we received an order from the military that the fire truck, which is red in color, had to be painted white, which is the color of the police. The firetruck was supposed to be used for crowd dispersal. On that particular day, on February 18, I was the commander and I went to disperse the crowd but I did not fulfill my orders. We did not want to be under the control of the military so we joined the CDM (Civil Disobedience Movement)." He’s now in India’s Mizoram state where Reuters has also spoken to police defectors who say they refused to shoot civilians.A spokesman for the junta could not be reached for comment.According to an Indian police officer in Mizoram, more than 400 people from Myanmar, many of them policemen, have fled there since late February. India's federal government has ordered local authorities to stop the influx.

  • Sweden joins Germany, France, and 15 other countries in suspending AstraZeneca's vaccine over possible side effects

    The AstraZeneca vaccine has been suspended by Sweden, France, Germany, and 15 others, pending an investigation into potential side effects.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Gayle King: Harry and William Have Talked Since the Oprah Interview Aired. It Was ‘Unproductive.’

    Reuters/Toby MelvilleIt sounds like there’s a very long way to go until the royal rift between Prince Harry and his family can even begin to heal.According to Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend Gayle King, he’s spoken to brother Prince William and dad Prince Charles since last week’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, but little progress has been made.King said on Tuesday’s CBS This Morning that she’d been in touch with Harry since the Oprah interview aired and he revealed that he’d phoned home. But, she added, “The word I was given, those conversations were not productive... But they are glad they at least started a conversation.”When speaking to Oprah, Harry said that his relationship with his dad got so bad at one point last year that Charles stopped taking his calls. Then, Meghan and Harry made the shocking allegation that a member of the royal family expressed concerns about how dark their unborn baby’s skin would be. Speculation has raged about who made the comment, and Harry has only ruled out Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.The call must have taken place in recent days. At his first public engagement after the interview last week, William said he hadn’t spoken to Harry since the show aired but planned to do so. At the same event, William was asked if his family was racist, and the second-in-line heir to the British throne said, “We’re very much not a racist family.”The post-Oprah hurt between William and Harry is so deep that reports in the British press suggested that they will refuse to come together for a long-scheduled unveiling of a memorial to their mother Princess Diana.However, there was some good news for the family on Tuesday—Prince Philip, 99, finally returned home to Windsor Castle after spending 28 nights in a hospital and undergoing heart surgery.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters

  • Texas governor demands ‘emergency’ election reform as state GOP unveils two dozen bills aimed at voting rights

    After raging against ‘voter fraud’ on Fox News, Greg Abbott admits no such fraud exists in state

  • The 9 biggest Oscar nomination snubs and surprises this year

    While the Academy made history with its most diverse year ever, Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods" got completely robbed and Regina King was overlooked.