Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine gets preliminary nod from EU drug regulator

A laboratory of the vaccine company Bavarian Nordic, in Martinsried near Munich
·1 min read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic said on Friday the European Union's drug regulator had recommended its Imvanex vaccine be approved to also include protection against monkeypox on its label.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had "adopted a positive opinion recommending that the marketing authorisation for the company's smallpox vaccine, IMVANEX, is extended to include protecting people from monkeypox disease," Bavarian said.

Bavarian's vaccine, the only one to have won approval for the prevention of monkeypox disease in the United States and Canada, has in the EU so far only been approved to treat smallpox.

But the company has supplied the vaccine to several EU countries during the current monkeypox outbreak for what is known as "off-label" use.

"The extension of the label will help to improve access to the vaccine throughout Europe and strengthen the future preparedness against monkeypox," Bavarian CEO Paul Chaplin said in a statement.

The recommendation from the EMA will be referred to the European Commission for final approval shortly, the company said.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect escapes after barricading himself in Sun Valley home after shooting by LAPD

    After at least one officer opened fire, the man barricaded himself in a nearby home. SWAT officers found the home empty.

  • Terra Co-Founder’s Home Raided as Korea Widens Crypto Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean prosecutors raided the home of Terraform Labs co-founder Daniel Shin, deepening a probe into allegations of illegal activity behind the collapsed stablecoin TerraUSD.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Cr

  • When will Novavax's vaccine be available, and how can I get it?

    The Biden administration is warning states that only "limited supply" of the recently authorized vaccine will be available.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Between the Fed's aggressive policy tightening to rein in inflation and deteriorating economic data, volatility has become a seemingly ever-present facet of the stock market. While the current economic landscape has spurred fear among investors, others view market volatility as a unique buying opportunity. Opportunity is the key word – and sometimes the hardest thing for investors to see. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often tur

  • This Penny Stock Touts Encouraging Long-Term Data For Hemophilia Gene Therapy

    Small biotech Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) hopes new long-term data will help boost its case. The company announced that the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published positive data, expanding upon previously announced long-term follow-up data for up to 3.5 years from the Phase 1/2 B-AMAZE trial of hemophilia B gene therapy candidate, FLT180a. Hemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder caused by a deficiency in coagulation factor IX (FIX). Related: Freeline Posts Cas

  • Sorrento (SRNE) Rises on FDA IND Clearance for COVID Drug

    Sorento Therapeutics (SRNE) receives IND application clearance from the FDA for a phase I study evaluating STI-1558 for COVID-19.

  • This New Jersey mom and daughter were exposed to monkeypox. Here's what happened next

    A NJ mom and her 3-year-old were among the first patients in the state to receive the vaccine to prevent monkeypox after they were exposed.

  • The U.S.’s woefully low COVID vaccination rate makes it Novavax’s most appealing market yet

    The CDC approved Novavax's COVID vaccine on Tuesday, and investors sent Novavax's stock up 11.5%

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monkeypox and Where the U.S. Stands

    Fauci says the government is racing to deliver more vaccines and treatment options and warn gay men about the dangers without prompting stigmatization.

  • Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech Seek EU Nod for Omicron-Based COVID Jab

    Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) complete a regulatory filing for their Omicron-specific bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in the EU. The bivalent vaccine has been developed to target the Omicron BA.1 subvariant.

  • Shionogi sinks in Tokyo trade after panel again delays COVID pill approval

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Shares in Shionogi & Co posted their steepest fall in three months on Thursday after a health ministry panel again delayed emergency approval for the Japanese drugmaker's oral treatment against COVID-19. Health experts on the panel voted on Wednesday to await more data from ongoing clinical trials and continue discussions on the drug, dealing another blow to Shionogi's global ambitions for the antiviral pill. "Shionogi bulls may now hang their hopes on new (Phase III) data that may become available in August and new Phase II/III data that may become available in September," Jefferies analyst Stephen Barker wrote in a note.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: APLS, NVAX Gain on Updates, INCYs Regulatory News & More

    'Regulatory and other updates from Apellis (APLS) and Novavax (NAVX) are a few key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Biogen leans on new Alzheimer's drug to calm investor worries

    (Reuters) -Biogen Inc on Wednesday tried to assuage investor worries by laying out a plan for its Alzheimer's disease drug being developed with Eisai Co Ltd and promising to draw lessons from the setbacks to its treatment Aduhelm. Biogen also disclosed that it had agreed to pay $900 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit accusing it of paying doctors kickbacks to prescribe multiple sclerosis drugs. Biogen's experimental Alzheimer's drug, lecanemab, is crucial for the growth of the drugmaker as it faces competition for several of its blockbuster drugs, including multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera.

  • Why Biden's bout with COVID-19 is likely to be easier than Trump's

    By the time President Biden came down with COVID-19, science had provided many advantages that weren't available to Trump.

  • Biden tests positive for COVID-19: An infectious disease doctor explains the risks and treatments available for the 79-year-old president

    President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, 2022, but was reportedly feeling well enough to work and take calls, as seen in this photo released by the White House. Adam Schultz/The White House via APOn July 21, 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms. In a letter to the public, Biden’s doctor explained that the president had a slight runny nose, some fatigue and the occasional dry cough, and that Biden had alread

  • Monkeypox Cases Are Still On The Rise While People Say They Are Struggling To Get Tests And Vaccines

    There are nearly 2,000 monkeypox cases in 46 states and territories across the US. Despite social media posts about long lines for vaccinations and an inability to get tested, CDC experts say they are working overtime to control the outbreak.View Entire Post ›

  • 2 Pharma Stocks for a Recession

    Pfizer and Merck could thrive during a recession. As recession fears have gripped the stock market, both have outperformed.

  • Ionis (IONS) Partner Wraps Up Cardiovascular Study Enrollment

    Ionis' (IONS) partner, Novartis completes enrolling patients in a phase III study on pelacarsen for treating cardiovascular disease due to elevated Lp(a) levels. Data from this study is expected in 2025.

  • X4 Pharmaceuticals lays off 20% of staff, stops work on cancer drugs

    The Boston biotech is concentrating its work into a handful of focus areas, including a drug intended to treat WHIM syndrome.

  • FDA Clears Sorrento's STI-1558 Phase 1 Study To Treat COVID-19 Infection

    The FDA has signed off Sorrento Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: SRNE) Phase 1 study of its oral main viral protease (Mpro) inhibitor, STI-1558, in patients with impaired renal and hepatic function. The Phase 1 study will examine the PK in patients with moderate renal and hepatic impairment. Using a cross-over design, two doses of STI-1558 (300 mg and 600 mg) will be studied in 12 subjects across three cohorts. Related: FDA Gives Green Signal To Human Trial For Sorrento's STI-9167 Against Omicron. Th