Bavarian Nordic Near Deal With US Firm to Make Monkeypox Shots

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is aiming to ramp up supplies of scarce monkeypox vaccine by clearing the way for a deal between manufacturer Bavarian Nordic A/S and a Michigan-based company to finish packaging millions of doses in the US.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Inc. in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is close to a deal that would have it ready to start work on Bavarian Nordic’s Jynneos vaccine in four months, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named as the information isn’t public. Normally, it would take twice that long to get the finishing process up and running, they said. The agreement isn’t final and could still fall through, the people said.

American depositary receipts of Bavarian Nordic jumped as much as 4.1% to $16.88 on Bloomberg’s report. Bavarian Nordic and Grand River didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Denmark-based Bavarian Nordic has the only approved vaccine for monkeypox, the viral disease spreading to countries around the world and in the US. Demand for the shot has skyrocketed, leading the company to seek international production partners that can help it make doses.

For weeks, the Michigan manufacturer has faced challenges in obtaining materials and equipment necessary to produce finished vials of Jynneos, according to the people. The White House and the Department of Health and Human Services have been involved in alleviating those shortages, the people said.

The Biden administration has been engaged in and facilitating these discussions since July, according to a spokesperson.

Bavarian Nordic is also looking at a potential partnership with a large US pharmaceutical company to increase manufacturing capacity, Dawn O’Connell, who leads the health department’s Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, said on a press call Thursday.

When monkeypox cases started cropping up in May, US health officials thought the country’s 2,400 stockpiled shots would be sufficient. During past outbreaks, the virus primarily spread through direct contact with infected animals and was easily contained.

Surprisingly, the outbreak has spread quickly and widely, especially among gay and bisexual men. The virus is mainly transmitted through close, intimate contact, but cases linked to casual contact have been reported.

Three months later, the US has the highest number of monkeypox cases globally, accounting for almost a third of the world’s infections. Millions of doses are on order, but getting them into arms has been slowed by manufacturing snags, regulatory hurdles and contract negotiations. Early vaccines have also gone primarily to White people, raising equity concerns similar to those seen in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US has access to bulk vaccine materials equivalent to about 13 million doses and has received about 88% of all Jynneos vaccine doses delivered since the outbreak started in May; still, many Americans are struggling to find appointments. Health officials estimate that up to 1.7 million Americans are at highest risk of getting the disease, far more people than the government’s dwindling stockpile of 400,000 doses can inoculate.

Shortages prompted US health officials to greenlight a vaccination technique that uses just one-fifth of a normal dose and stretch limited supplies while they remain limited. This strategy could turn the 400,000 doses into some 2.2 million, health officials have said. But state health departments have warned that the technique, which involves injecting the vaccine between layers of skin, requires training and specialized syringes that may delay implementation for weeks.

In a letter to US health officials, Bavarian Chief Executive Officer Paul Chaplin said the US failed to coordinate with the company prior to announcing the dose-sparing strategy. Instead, the CEO said he supports delaying the second of the two-shot regimen, which some states have already begun doing, until more supply is available.

How effective the vaccine is at preventing monkeypox in humans -- even at full doses -- remains unclear; most studies of its use against the disease were done in animals, as monkeypox outbreaks in humans are typically rare and small.

