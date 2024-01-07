Bavarian PM Bavarian PM and former German President support providing Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles

Markus Söder, Bavarian Prime Minister and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), has said Germany should supply long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Source: t-online, a German news outlet, citing Söder, DW, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Söder believes Taurus missiles would help Ukraine "fight off persistent drone and missile attacks".

This would be "the only serious chance for Ukraine to find new courage and not let the Russians win," the Bavarian prime minister said.

The official noted that Germany and the EU would face a "real security problem" if Russia wins the war and the US keeps shying away from international crises in the future.

Meanwhile, former German President Joachim Gauck has criticised the current German government's cautious stance on supplying Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

"I don't know much about military affairs, but I have talked to people with the necessary military knowledge. And after these conversations, I can no longer understand why we are hesitating to supply these weapons and other ammunition," Gauck said.

He added that amid the exhausting positional warfare and large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, "I look at what we are doing with concern and question whether our support is sufficient."

Gauck noted that there is no international legal prohibition on providing armed assistance to a victim of aggression.

He believes Ukraine should receive the Taurus missiles, as "a Russian victory would jeopardise the security of other European states in the medium term".

Background: After Russia's large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chair of the German Bundestag’s Defence Committee, has also advocated for Taurus missiles for Ukraine. She pointed out that Ukraine is currently in dire need of "artillery ammunition, Taurus and spare parts for the heavy equipment we supply".

Furthermore, several leading representatives of the German Bundestag who are defence spokespersons have spoken out in favour of providing Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles to strike targets in Russia.

Meanwhile, the German government persistently refuses to supply long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

