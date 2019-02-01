How Do BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited’s (HKG:1338) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

Today we are going to look at BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited (HKG:1338) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for BaWang International (Group) Holding:

0.0048 = CN¥5.7m ÷ (CN¥298m – CN¥136m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, BaWang International (Group) Holding has an ROCE of 0.5%.

Does BaWang International (Group) Holding Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, BaWang International (Group) Holding’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 11% average reported by the Personal Products industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how BaWang International (Group) Holding compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.0% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

BaWang International (Group) Holding reported an ROCE of 0.5% — better than 3 years ago, when the company didn’t make a profit. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if BaWang International (Group) Holding has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

BaWang International (Group) Holding’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.