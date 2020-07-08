Baxon Capital Announces First Southwest Florida-Focused Opportunity Zone Fund

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxon Capital, LLC ("Baxon") announced today an initiative to launch the first investment fund dedicated exclusively to Opportunity Zone investments in southwest Florida. The fund will leverage the expertise of the Baxon team in focusing on investments into real estate and local businesses located in lower income areas in the region.

With the establishment of its Opportunity Zone fund, Baxon aims to contribute to the region through investments that positively impact local communities while providing favorable investor returns. The fund will utilize the Federal Opportunity Zone program which was created in 2017 with the goal of attracting private investment to support development in lower income areas by providing significant tax incentives to investors.

Baxon senior management team consists of Jason Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer, an ex-Goldman Sachs investment banker and hedge fund executive with decades of global investment, fund management, and corporate advisory expertise, and Daniel Barres, Chief Investment Officer, a veteran real estate investor, developer, and entrepreneur with decades of experience in the southwest Florida market.

"Southwest Florida is a standout market nationally. It is a highly attractive location for real estate investment with a robust commercial ecosystem that continues to expand," said Jason Schwartz, CEO of Baxon. He continued, "This is our backyard, so we are particularly excited about the significant impact that Opportunity Zone investing with the right expertise can have in the region."

Daniel Barres, CIO of Baxon, said, "We will fully leverage our already strong footprint and market expertise in the region to identify and develop the right opportunities. Baxon is highly passionate about making good investments and giving back to our community, and our Opportunity Zone fund should be the perfect vehicle to achieve both."

About Baxon Capital LLC

Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, Baxon Capital (www.baxoncapital.com) is a real estate investment management firm focused on residential, commercial, and opportunity zone investments. Baxon manages diversified real estate portfolios for institutional and individual investors via private investment funds and managed accounts. It aims to acquire and develop assets in its target markets where it can maximize value creation by leveraging its market knowledge and expertise.

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baxon-capital-announces-first-southwest-florida-focused-opportunity-zone-fund-301089698.html

SOURCE Baxon Capital